MLB Video: Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton clutch home run ties Game 5 ALCS against Guardians

Once again, Giancarlo Stanton comes to the rescue for the New York Yankees, this time with another postseason home run to tie Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians.

The New York Yankees were desperate for a run, and Giancarlo Stanton stepped up in the top of the 6th inning with a man on third to tie the game 2-2 in Game 5 of the ALCS. The game had been dominated by excellent pitching from the Cleveland Guardians, led by Tanner Bibee.

