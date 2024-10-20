Trending topics:
MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Yankees players after ALCS win over Guardians

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks to the pitching mound during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians during Game Three of the American League Championship Series at Progressive Field on October 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
By Richard Tovar

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are advancing to the 2024 World Series after dominating the Cleveland Guardians in five games during the ALCS. The Bronx Bombers were the favorites to win, but it wasn’t easy. In the end, patience and hard work paid off, something the manager acknowledged after the victory.

In his postgame remarks, Boone expressed pride in his players and the organization, adding, “To get to do it with these guys every single day and what they have is very special.”

It’s worth noting that Aaron Boone has no World Series experience as a manager—this will be his first time in the Fall Classic. When reminded of that, he responded with more praise for his players and coaches, saying, “The guys I get to go to work with every day – my coaches and these players – that’s why we do it.”

Boone said he is now waiting to see who their opponent will be for the championship series. Despite being favorites against the Guardians, he showed respect for his rivals, acknowledging how tough the series was.

Aaron Boone’s World Series Experience as a Player 21 Years Ago

While Boone has no experience managing in the World Series, he did play in the Fall Classic as a Yankee. Twenty-one years ago, Boone hit the iconic walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 11th inning that punched the Yankees‘ ticket to the World Series.

Who Will the Yankees Face in the 2024 World Series?

The Yankees are awaiting the outcome of the NLCS, which is still being decided between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. The series will go to a Game 6 at Dodger Stadium, and if the home team wins, they will claim the National League title and face the Yankees in the World Series.

Richard Tovar

Richard “Richie” Tovar is a bilingual sports writer with over 13 years of experience and a bachelor’s degree in statistics. Born and raised in Venezuela, Richard has always had a deep connection with American sports, particularly the NFL, which he follows closely and covers extensively, along with College Football. Coming from a baseball-loving country, he also covers MLB every season. Since joining Bolavip US in 2021, Richard has continued to grow as a writer, showcasing his passion for numbers and statistics in many of his articles. Outside of sports, he enjoys programming, nature, going to the gym, and cooking homemade meals.

