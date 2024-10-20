MLB News: Aaron Boone sends clear message to Yankees players after ALCS win over Guardians

Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees are advancing to the 2024 World Series after dominating the Cleveland Guardians in five games during the ALCS. The Bronx Bombers were the favorites to win, but it wasn’t easy. In the end, patience and hard work paid off, something the manager acknowledged after the victory.

In his postgame remarks, Boone expressed pride in his players and the organization, adding, “To get to do it with these guys every single day and what they have is very special.”

It’s worth noting that Aaron Boone has no World Series experience as a manager—this will be his first time in the Fall Classic. When reminded of that, he responded with more praise for his players and coaches, saying, “The guys I get to go to work with every day – my coaches and these players – that’s why we do it.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Boone said he is now waiting to see who their opponent will be for the championship series. Despite being favorites against the Guardians, he showed respect for his rivals, acknowledging how tough the series was.

Advertisement

Aaron Boone’s World Series Experience as a Player 21 Years Ago

While Boone has no experience managing in the World Series, he did play in the Fall Classic as a Yankee. Twenty-one years ago, Boone hit the iconic walk-off home run against the Boston Red Sox in the 11th inning that punched the Yankees‘ ticket to the World Series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who Will the Yankees Face in the 2024 World Series?

The Yankees are awaiting the outcome of the NLCS, which is still being decided between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets. The series will go to a Game 6 at Dodger Stadium, and if the home team wins, they will claim the National League title and face the Yankees in the World Series.