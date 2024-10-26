Trending topics:
MLB: What happens if Dodgers lose to Yankees today in Game 2 of World Series 2024?

The Los Angeles Dodgers could face a tough scenario with a loss in Game 2 against the New York Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesShohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an epic comeback in Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees. Although Gerrit Cole contained them for almost seven innings, the wake up call came facing Aaron Boone’s bullpen.

In one of the greatest endings in MLB history, Freddie Freeman hit a Grand Slam in the 10th inning to lock a 6-3 victory at home. A magic moment which will be remembered forever.

Now, Yoshinobu Yamamoto will try to stop an offense ready to bounce back with huge names such as Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

What happens if Dodgers lose today against Yankees?

If the Los Angeles Dodgers lose today against the New York Yankees in Game 2, the World Series will be tied (1-1). It’s important to remember that this is a best of seven series.

In this scenario, all the pressure will be on the Dodgers as the next three games are scheduled to be played at Yankee Stadium. With three wins, New York could avoid a potential return to Los Angeles.

MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends a clear message to Cortes following Yankees' World Series Game 1 defeat

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf.

