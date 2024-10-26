MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends a clear message to Cortes following Yankees' World Series Game 1 defeat

Giancarlo Stanton has come to Nestor Cortes' defense after the New York Yankees' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has sent a clear message to teammate Nestor Cortes after the Yankees suffered a painful loss in Game 1 of the MLB World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cortes, who was called upon to pitch in a tricky situation, made an error that resulted in the decisive home run when Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to give the Dodgers the win.

Despite the loss, Stanton showed his support for Cortes, emphasizing that the left-handed pitcher should not be blamed for the outcome of Game 1 of the World Series.

“It’s not the end of him,” Giancarlo Stanton told Gary Phillips about Cortes after the game’s challenging episode, in which Yankees manager Aaron Boone placed him in a tough spot.

Importantly, Cortes missed the American League playoffs due to an elbow injury. The Yankees will likely continue to use him, and he could play a major role in the World Series.

World Series continues vs. Dodgers

The Yankees will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the MLB World Series, where Carlos Rodón will face Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A win in this game would be crucial to keep the New York team’s hopes alive.