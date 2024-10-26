Trending topics:
MLB News: Giancarlo Stanton sends a clear message to Cortes following Yankees' World Series Game 1 defeat

Giancarlo Stanton has come to Nestor Cortes' defense after the New York Yankees' loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series.

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game One of the 2024 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 25, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
By Alexander Rosquez

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton has sent a clear message to teammate Nestor Cortes after the Yankees suffered a painful loss in Game 1 of the MLB World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Cortes, who was called upon to pitch in a tricky situation, made an error that resulted in the decisive home run when Freddie Freeman hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to give the Dodgers the win.

Despite the loss, Stanton showed his support for Cortes, emphasizing that the left-handed pitcher should not be blamed for the outcome of Game 1 of the World Series.

“It’s not the end of him,” Giancarlo Stanton told Gary Phillips about Cortes after the game’s challenging episode, in which Yankees manager Aaron Boone placed him in a tough spot.

Importantly, Cortes missed the American League playoffs due to an elbow injury. The Yankees will likely continue to use him, and he could play a major role in the World Series.

World Series continues vs. Dodgers

The Yankees will look to bounce back in Game 2 of the MLB World Series, where Carlos Rodón will face Yoshinobu Yamamoto. A win in this game would be crucial to keep the New York team’s hopes alive.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

