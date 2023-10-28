The World Series is the pinnacle of baseball, and as such, it is governed by the most traditional rules of the game. One of the most notable differences between the World Series and the regular season is the way that extra innings are handled.

During the 2023 World Series Game 1 ended in extra innings which was a surprise to many, especially the Arizona Diamondbacks fans who were happy with their team’s dominance for most of the game until the Texas Rangers tied the game.

It is unclear whether or not MLB will make any changes to its extra innings rules for the World Series in the near future. However, it is a topic that is likely to continue to be debated by fans and experts alike.

World Series extra inning rules

In the regular season, Major League Baseball implemented a new rule in 2020 that places a runner on second base at the start of each extra inning. This rule was designed to increase scoring opportunities and shorten the length of games. However, this rule does not apply to the World Series.

Instead, World Series extra innings are played like any other inning, with empty bases at the start of each half inning. This means that teams must earn their runs through good hitting and pitching, rather than relying on a runner on second base.

There are a few reasons why the World Series does not use the same extra innings rules as the regular season. First and foremost, the World Series is a showcase for the best players in the game, and MLB wants to give them the opportunity to win and lose games fairly.

Second, the World Series is a single-elimination tournament, so every game is crucial. MLB does not want to see a team win a World Series game simply because they were lucky enough to have a runner on second base at the start of an extra inning.

For some fans, the World Series without the extra innings runner on second base is a purist’s paradise. They believe that the game should be played as it was originally intended, with empty bases at the start of each extra inning.

What is the longest World Series game ever played in extra innings?

The longest World Series game ever played in extra innings was Game 3 of the 2018 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. The game lasted 18 innings and ended with a 3-2 Dodgers victory.