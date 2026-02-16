NY Mets full spring training schedule: All their games before Opening Day

Before March’s first regular-season pitch, the New York Mets will spend sunny February and March tuning their roster under Florida skies. Grapefruit League games and across the state will blend workouts and early rivalries.

The 2026 MLB slate kicks off on February 21, launching a nearly monthlong loop of exhibition contests. Countless pitchers will vie for rotation spots while position players chase timing and consistency.

Across roughly 30 games, including notable matchups like the March face-off with the New York Yankees and games against the Toronto Blue Jays, fans will get early glimpses of new faces and returning vets before the regular season begins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When does the Mets spring training begin?

The Mets’ 2026 Grapefruit League slate officially kicks off on Saturday, February 21, 2026, when they host the Miami Marlins at Clover Park. This opening date marks the first of 29 scheduled spring exhibition games designed to ease players into competitive action.

Freddy Peralta of the Mets looks on during spring training workouts in 2026 (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Pitchers and catchers typically report to camp earlier, with workouts preceding official games, but February 21 is when fans see the first live action. For the Mets, these early outings offer a blend of veterans preparing for the regular season and prospects auditioning for larger roles.

Advertisement

When does spring training end?

The Mets’ spring exhibition stretch wraps up with their final Grapefruit League contest on Sunday, March 22, 2026, just days before the regular season begins. According to the official schedule, that last spring game is also against the Marlins, closing a nearly month-long slate of preparation.

Advertisement

When is MLB Opening Day for the New York Mets?

The New York Mets will officially begin their 2026 regular season on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at Citi Field against the Pittsburgh Pirates, marking the first game in a full slate of Opening Day contests across the league.

This date is part of a broader 162-game schedule released by MLB, where March 26 also serves as the traditional Opening Day — a milestone that kicks off the major league campaign after weeks of spring training preparation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While MLB technically opens the season a night earlier with a primetime matchup elsewhere, March 26 remains the official start for nearly every team’s regular-season journey, including New York’s home opener.

NY Mets spring training 2026 schedule

The schedule reflects the Mets’ announced slate of 29 Grapefruit League games, including league opponents and two World Baseball Classic exhibitions, running from Feb. 21 through March 22 ahead of the regular season.

Advertisement

Beyond the raw list of dates, the stretch offers the team an early proving ground where roster battles, pitching workloads and lineup experiments begin to take shape under Florida’s steady rhythm.

Advertisement

Spring results rarely define a season, but trends formed here often echo into April. Check out the full schedule of their games before the season begins:

Advertisement