NY Giants seen as possible destination for a Super Bowl champion in 2026

The New York Giants want to make some noise next season, and they are moving accordingly. After bringing in John Harbaugh as the head coach, they’ve been doing plenty of moves on the roster and coaching staff. Now, they are setting their sights on a Super Bowl champion for the 2026 NFL season.

The 2026 NFL free agency frenzy officially starts on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET, but expect the rumors to fly two days early when the legal tampering period opens on March 9. According to FOX Sports, the Giants will address their secondary needs by trying to sign defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson.

Gardner-Johnson won the Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024. Last year, he played for both the Texans and the Bears. He was a key part of the Bears who made it all the way to the NFC Divisional Round.

Gardner-Johnson is a difference-maker

While he doesn’t have the individual accolades like All Pros or Pro Bowls, Gardner-Johnson is an excellent player. He has led the NFL in interceptions (2022), he is a versatile player, and he provides decent pass coverage and a wealth of experience.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson #8

For the Giants, who ranked 16th in passing yards allowed last season, Gardner Johnson would be massively helpful. Gardner-Johnson would also be a cheap, proven option for the Giants.

The Giants have cap space issues

New York is not precisely with open bags right now. The Giants have only $7 million to work with. So, if they want to bring new pople, they need to make some moves prior. It will be a game of chess for the Giants front office.