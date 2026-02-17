Maxx Crosby reportedly could join a recent Super Bowl-winning team amid Raiders trade rumors

Maxx Crosby remains in the spotlight. The star defensive end continues to be at the center of trade rumors this offseason, and now a recent Super Bowl-winning team has emerged as a potential landing spot for the Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher.

The most intriguing storyline surrounding the Raiders this offseason is Crosby’s future. While Las Vegas is reportedly working to keep its defensive cornerstone, an overwhelming offer could convince the AFC West franchise to move on from the All-Pro edge rusher.

One such proposal could come from the NFC. The Seattle Seahawks, reigning champions of Super Bowl LX, are reportedly preparing a potential offer to acquire the star defender.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Report: Seahawks Could Send Raiders Trade Offer for Maxx Crosby

Fresh off securing their second Super Bowl title, the Seahawks appear determined to build a dynasty. In order to position themselves for another championship run, Seattle could look to strengthen an already elite defense — and Crosby may be the missing piece.

According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, the Seahawks are among the teams that could pursue Crosby in a trade with the Raiders. While Seattle’s defense already ranks among the NFL’s best, adding one of the league’s premier pass rushers would elevate the unit to another level in 2026.

Advertisement

The Raiders are expected to make a final decision regarding Crosby’s future before the 2026 NFL Draft. However, with the Seahawks reportedly monitoring the situation, the star pass rusher could ultimately prefer a move to a proven contender rather than remain with a team still navigating a rebuild.

Advertisement

SurveyShould Maxx Crosby request a trade to the Seahawsk? Should Maxx Crosby request a trade to the Seahawsk? already voted 0 people

Advertisement