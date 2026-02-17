Trending topics:
NFL

Maxx Crosby reportedly could join a recent Super Bowl-winning team amid Raiders trade rumors

While Maxx Crosby aims to stay with the Las Vegas Raiders, his trade rumors keep swirling — and now he’s been linked to a recent Super Bowl-winning team for a potential blockbuster move in the 2026 NFL season.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
Maxx Crosby of the Raiders
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesMaxx Crosby of the Raiders

Maxx Crosby remains in the spotlight. The star defensive end continues to be at the center of trade rumors this offseason, and now a recent Super Bowl-winning team has emerged as a potential landing spot for the Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher.

The most intriguing storyline surrounding the Raiders this offseason is Crosby’s future. While Las Vegas is reportedly working to keep its defensive cornerstone, an overwhelming offer could convince the AFC West franchise to move on from the All-Pro edge rusher.

One such proposal could come from the NFC. The Seattle Seahawks, reigning champions of Super Bowl LX, are reportedly preparing a potential offer to acquire the star defender.

Advertisement

Report: Seahawks Could Send Raiders Trade Offer for Maxx Crosby

Fresh off securing their second Super Bowl title, the Seahawks appear determined to build a dynasty. In order to position themselves for another championship run, Seattle could look to strengthen an already elite defense — and Crosby may be the missing piece.

According to NFL Insider Albert Breer, the Seahawks are among the teams that could pursue Crosby in a trade with the Raiders. While Seattle’s defense already ranks among the NFL’s best, adding one of the league’s premier pass rushers would elevate the unit to another level in 2026.

Advertisement

The Raiders are expected to make a final decision regarding Crosby’s future before the 2026 NFL Draft. However, with the Seahawks reportedly monitoring the situation, the star pass rusher could ultimately prefer a move to a proven contender rather than remain with a team still navigating a rebuild.

Survey

Should Maxx Crosby request a trade to the Seahawsk?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
NFL report reveals true tone of relationship between Maxx Crosby and Raiders amid trade rumors

see also

NFL report reveals true tone of relationship between Maxx Crosby and Raiders amid trade rumors

Fernando Franco Puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
NFL report reveals true tone of relationship between Maxx Crosby and Raiders amid trade rumors
NFL

NFL report reveals true tone of relationship between Maxx Crosby and Raiders amid trade rumors

Raiders star Maxx Crosby gets candid about alleged trade request to co-owner Tom Brady
NFL

Raiders star Maxx Crosby gets candid about alleged trade request to co-owner Tom Brady

Maxx Crosby, Ashton Jeanty receive clear messages from Super Bowl champ Klint Kubiak in new era for Raiders
NFL

Maxx Crosby, Ashton Jeanty receive clear messages from Super Bowl champ Klint Kubiak in new era for Raiders

Blue Jays' Schneider sends strong message on Guerrero Jr. after Bichette's NY Mets move
MLB

Blue Jays' Schneider sends strong message on Guerrero Jr. after Bichette's NY Mets move

Better Collective Logo