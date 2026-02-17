Benfica vs Real Madrid LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff first leg

The Estadio da Luz is set to host a pivotal clash between Benfica and Real Madrid for the opening leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs. Both sides are desperate to secure a favorable result before the series shifts to the Santiago Bernabeu for the decisive second leg on Wednesday, February 25.

Real Madrid enter the match as heavy favorites to advance to the Round of 16. Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad has been in sensational form domestically, currently sitting atop the La Liga table behind a three-game winning streak. Despite their status as favorites, the Spanish giants are fully aware of the danger posed by their Portuguese hosts.

The most recent meeting between these two clubs remains fresh in the memory. In the final matchday of the Champions League league phase, Benfica stunned the 15-time European champions with a dramatic 4-2 victory. The match was sealed by a historic stoppage-time goal from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, a result that secured Benfica’s place in the playoffs and forced Real Madrid to take the long road toward the Round of 16.