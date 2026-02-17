Trending topics:
Benfica vs Real Madrid LIVE: Lineups, kickoff time and where to watch the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff first leg

Benfica face Real Madrid in a crucial 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff first leg. Follow along for minute-by-minute updates of this high-stakes encounter!

By Gianni Taina

Amar Dedic of SL Benfica competes for the ball with Rodrygo Goes of Real Madrid CF.
The Estadio da Luz is set to host a pivotal clash between Benfica and Real Madrid for the opening leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout playoffs. Both sides are desperate to secure a favorable result before the series shifts to the Santiago Bernabeu for the decisive second leg on Wednesday, February 25.

Real Madrid enter the match as heavy favorites to advance to the Round of 16. Alvaro Arbeloa’s squad has been in sensational form domestically, currently sitting atop the La Liga table behind a three-game winning streak. Despite their status as favorites, the Spanish giants are fully aware of the danger posed by their Portuguese hosts.

The most recent meeting between these two clubs remains fresh in the memory. In the final matchday of the Champions League league phase, Benfica stunned the 15-time European champions with a dramatic 4-2 victory. The match was sealed by a historic stoppage-time goal from goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, a result that secured Benfica’s place in the playoffs and forced Real Madrid to take the long road toward the Round of 16.

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups at Estadio da Luz!

Benfica look to repeat history

The last meeting between these two teams at the Estadio da Luz holds fond memories for the Benfica faithful. In the final matchday of the Champions League league phase, the Portuguese side defeated Real Madrid 4-2, securing their place in the knockout phase and forcing the Spaniards to compete in it as well.

The most incredible part was that the qualifying goal was scored by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin in the final minute of the match, sparking absolute madness throughout the Estadio da Luz.

Benfica confirmed lineup!

This will be Jose Mourinho's starting team: Trubin; Dedic, Araújo, Otamendi, Dahl; Schjelderup, Aursnes, Barreiro, Prestianni; Rafa Silva, Pavlidis.

Real Madrid lineup confirmed!

Alvaro Arbeloa will field this XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rudiger, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Arda Guler, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Vinicius Jr, Kylian Mbappe.

Today's referees

Frenchman referee François Letexier has been appointed to officiate the clash between Benfica and Real Madrid. He will be joined on the field by Cyril Mugnier and Mehdi Rahmouni, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: François Letexier (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Cyril Mugnier (FRA)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Mehdi Rahmouni (FRA)
  • Fourth official: Jérémie Pignard (FRA)
  • VAR: Jarred Gillett (ENG)
Kickoff time and where to watch

Benfica vs Real Madrid will get underway at the Estadio da Luz at 3:00 PM (ET).

DirecTV Stream will be the primary option to watch Benfica vs Real Madrid in the USA. The other option to enjoy the game are: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Benfica and Real Madrid clash in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff first leg

Welcome to our live blog of the UEFA Champions League, where Benfica face Real Madrid today at Estadio da Luz in the first leg of the Champions League knockout phase playoff!

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

