Galatasaray vs Juventus LIVE: Confirmed lineups for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League enters one of its most decisive stages, as several teams vie for a spot in the Round of 16. Galatasaray host Juventus in a clash of European giants, in the first leg of the playoffs.

Galatasaray reached this stage after finishing 20th in the overall standings, with three wins, one draw, and four losses. In their most recent outing, they fell on the road against Manchester City, but certain results allowed them to advance to this moment.

On the other hand, Juventus finished the regular phase in 13th place, having secured three wins, four draws, and just one loss. Their most recent performance was a goalless draw away at Monaco.

The return leg of this playoff round is scheduled for next week, on February 25. There, Turin’s Allianz Stadium will serve as the stage where it will finally be decided which of these two teams advances to the Round of 16.