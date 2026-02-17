Trending topics:
Champions League

Galatasaray vs Juventus LIVE: Confirmed lineups for the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase

Galatasaray host Juventus at their stadium in the first leg of the 2025–26 UEFA Champions League playoffs.

By Matías Persuh

Follow us on Google!
Victor Osihmen (L) Kenan Yildiz (R).
© Getty ImagesVictor Osihmen (L) Kenan Yildiz (R).

The 2025–26 UEFA Champions League enters one of its most decisive stages, as several teams vie for a spot in the Round of 16. Galatasaray host Juventus in a clash of European giants, in the first leg of the playoffs.

Galatasaray reached this stage after finishing 20th in the overall standings, with three wins, one draw, and four losses. In their most recent outing, they fell on the road against Manchester City, but certain results allowed them to advance to this moment.

On the other hand, Juventus finished the regular phase in 13th place, having secured three wins, four draws, and just one loss. Their most recent performance was a goalless draw away at Monaco.

The return leg of this playoff round is scheduled for next week, on February 25. There, Turin’s Allianz Stadium will serve as the stage where it will finally be decided which of these two teams advances to the Round of 16.

Advertisement

Confirmed lineup for Galatasaray

Here are the 11 players that Okan Buruk has selected to take the field: Ugurkan, Jakobs, Sanchez, Sallai, Sara, Yunus, Torreira, Abdulkerim, Osimhen, Baris, Lang.

Tweet placeholder

Gaining an edge in the first leg

Undoubtedly, Juventus’s fate could be shaped by whether they win, tie, or lose this afternoon against their rival. Securing a strong result could be key for the Juventus, though Galatasaray will do everything to claim victory in this match.

Referees confirmed for the match

The match will be officiated by Dutch referee Danny Makkelie with assistants Hessel Steegstra and Jan de Vries, while Allard Lindhout will serve as the fourth official.

Meanwhile, German referee Bastian Dankert will be in charge of VAR, with Benjamin Brand serving as AVAR.

Kickoff time, venue and how to watch!

This important match will kick off at 12.45 PM ET. It will take place at Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex RAMS Park in Istanbul, which has a seating capacity of 52.280.

DirecTV Stream will be the primary option to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the USA.

Other options: Paramount+, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.

Galatasaray and Juventus face each other in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff

Welcome to a new LiveBlog on Bolavip. This time, we’ll be covering the minute-by-minute action of the Galatasaray vs Juventus match, a key clash for both teams’ aspirations. The game is part of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoff.

Advertisement
Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
ALSO READ
What happens if Juventus win, tie or lose vs Galatasaray today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?
Soccer

What happens if Juventus win, tie or lose vs Galatasaray today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Galatasaray vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Galatasaray in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Monaco today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?
Soccer

What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Monaco today in 2026 Champions League KO phase first leg?

Better Collective Logo