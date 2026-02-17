Trending topics:
MLB

Braves reportedly add 9-year MLB veteran with past NY Mets experience

The Atlanta Braves have reportedly added a 9-year MLB veteran with prior experience with the New York Mets, bringing depth and experience to their roster ahead of spring training.

By Alexander Rosquez

Follow us on Google!
Dominic Smith #2 with the Mets reacts to hitting a pop fly on June 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesDominic Smith #2 with the Mets reacts to hitting a pop fly on June 22, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

The Atlanta Braves are adding experienced depth as they prepare for the new season. A familiar name within the National League East is heading to camp, bringing nearly a decade of major-league experience.

The player spent the early years of his career with the New York Mets, appearing in hundreds of games for the division rival. Now, after multiple stops across the league in recent seasons, he is looking for another opportunity to secure a role.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Braves have agreed to a one-year minor-league deal with Dominic Smith. The report adds that the agreement includes a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Advertisement

A veteran with Mets history

Smith was selected 11th overall by the Mets in the 2013 MLB Draft and played 447 games in New York. During his time there, he showed flashes of offensive potential, though his overall production was inconsistent.

Dominic Smith #7 of the Giants hits an RBI single. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Dominic Smith #7 of the Giants hits an RBI single. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Advertisement

In recent seasons, Smith has followed a journeyman path. He signed minor-league deals with multiple clubs, including the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, before eventually appearing in games for the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes sends clear message on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado’s spending comments

see also

Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes sends clear message on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado’s spending comments

Facing long odds in Atlanta

The path to a major-league role in Atlanta will not be easy. All-Star first baseman Matt Olson remains firmly entrenched as the starter, limiting opportunities at Smith’s primary position.

Advertisement

Survey

Will this veteran earn a roster spot with the Braves in 2026?

already voted 0 people

That leaves a possible bench role or designated hitter at-bats as the most realistic scenario. Otherwise, Smith could begin the year in Triple-A and wait for another opening. For now, the Braves have added depth and experience — and spring training will determine whether it turns into something more.

Advertisement
Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
ALSO READ
Blue Jays' Schneider sends strong message on Guerrero Jr. after Bichette's NY Mets move
MLB

Blue Jays' Schneider sends strong message on Guerrero Jr. after Bichette's NY Mets move

NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver throws shade at NY Yankees
MLB

NY Mets reliever Luke Weaver throws shade at NY Yankees

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker
MLB

NY Mets owner Steve Cohen details rapid shift to Bo Bichette after missing on Kyle Tucker

Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals strategy for achieving season’s first milestone
MLB

Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals strategy for achieving season’s first milestone

Better Collective Logo