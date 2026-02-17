Braves reportedly add 9-year MLB veteran with past NY Mets experience

The Atlanta Braves are adding experienced depth as they prepare for the new season. A familiar name within the National League East is heading to camp, bringing nearly a decade of major-league experience.

The player spent the early years of his career with the New York Mets, appearing in hundreds of games for the division rival. Now, after multiple stops across the league in recent seasons, he is looking for another opportunity to secure a role.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Braves have agreed to a one-year minor-league deal with Dominic Smith. The report adds that the agreement includes a non-roster invitation to spring training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A veteran with Mets history

Smith was selected 11th overall by the Mets in the 2013 MLB Draft and played 447 games in New York. During his time there, he showed flashes of offensive potential, though his overall production was inconsistent.

Dominic Smith #7 of the Giants hits an RBI single. Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Advertisement

In recent seasons, Smith has followed a journeyman path. He signed minor-league deals with multiple clubs, including the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees, before eventually appearing in games for the Boston Red Sox, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants.

Advertisement

see also Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes sends clear message on Bryce Harper, Manny Machado’s spending comments

Facing long odds in Atlanta

The path to a major-league role in Atlanta will not be easy. All-Star first baseman Matt Olson remains firmly entrenched as the starter, limiting opportunities at Smith’s primary position.

Advertisement

SurveyWill this veteran earn a roster spot with the Braves in 2026? Will this veteran earn a roster spot with the Braves in 2026? already voted 0 people

That leaves a possible bench role or designated hitter at-bats as the most realistic scenario. Otherwise, Smith could begin the year in Triple-A and wait for another opening. For now, the Braves have added depth and experience — and spring training will determine whether it turns into something more.

Advertisement