Phillies sign 11-year-old prospect to a deal up to $1.8 million after releasing Nick Castellanos

The Philadelphia Phillies offseason has been… curious. While they’ve made some good moves, they’ve also been stagnant at times. Then, they dispatched Nick Castellanos and now, they are giving $1.8 million to a Venezuelan 11-year-old shortstop.

According to Dan Clark of The Big Leagues Daily, the Phillies reached a pre-agreement with David Basabe, the 11-year-old Venezuelan shortsop sensation. Basabe is part of the 2031 international class and, according to Wilber Sánchez, he is the youngest player in MLB history to secure a pre-agreement with a major leagues franchise.

Basabe has been training in the MB13 Baseball Academy. It’s worth noting that pre-agreements with international prospects are non-binding deals. Instead, they are verbal signings. This means either side can back out if push comes to shove. It’s also important to say the Phillies aren’t paying the $1.8 million right now. That is the agreed future signing bonus at 16. What this does is the Phillies gain early commitment, scouting access, and development influence.

How does the pre-agreement unfolds?

The pre-agreement work as follows. From the age of 11 until 15, Basabe will still train in Venezuela or where he desires. Most likely, scouts will monitor his development and the Phillies provide some sort of guidance, though there is not a formal contract yet.

11-year-old Venezuelan shortstop, David Basabe

When Basabe turns 16 (the 2031 signing period), he is eligible to officially sign with the Phillies, getting the $1.8 million bonus from the international pool. He will then enter the Phillies’ minor leagues. After the age of 16, he will progress through the minors and eventually be called up to the majors. Pre-agreements rely on trust.

Are the Phillies’ minors any good?

According to Ethan Witte of TheGoodPhight.com, the Phillies’ minor league system is average at best. However, outfielder Justin Crawford is poised to make a full move to the major league roster. So, while not the best developmental place, the Phillies still can bring some up-and-comers to the big leagues.

The Phillies just let go Nick Castellanos because of their faith in Crawford. Also, they brought Adolis Garcia on a one-year deal as insurance. If the Basabe deal becomes a good one or a bad one remainst to be seen, but it can take up to a decade to see if it was worth it.