Caleb Williams’ key weapon on the Bears makes strong statement about his future in Chicago

Although there is still plenty of time before the teams take the field again, many are already beginning to prepare for the new NFL season. Among them are Chicago Bears, led by Caleb Williams, who had a strong 2025 but fell short of their goals.

Repeating their achievements—and even improving—could depend on Ben Johnson having all his key players available. D’Andre Swift has emerged as one of the quarterback’s main weapons and recently made a strong revelation about his future in the Windy City.

“I have no idea, but hopefully I did enough for them to want me back because I know I don’t want to go anywhere else,” the RB told the Chicago Sun-Times. “I hope it plays itself out that way. I love the city, I love the coaching staff and the men that I work with. That’s out of my control, but if I had it my way, I’d be back. I don’t want to play nowhere else.“

Swift’s relationship with Ben Johnson

The arrival of Ben Johnson as head coach of the Chicago Bears significantly boosted a roster that had been in decline. One of the biggest beneficiaries was D’Andre Swift himself, who made it clear what Johnson represents for him at this stage of his career.

“First of all, Ben always believed in me as a player, so just him giving me opportunities was great,” Swift said. “The more opportunities I’m given, the more I can make stuff happen.”

Additionally, he stated that he will strive to give even more in the upcoming season: “I can do more. I wish I would’ve been able to contribute a little more in the passing game. We’ve got so many pass catchers on the field, so whenever it does come up, I try to make something happen with it, but I do know I could do more.”

Swift’s outstanding performance

In the 2025 NFL season, D’Andre Swift cemented his role as a cornerstone of the Chicago Bears’ offense, serving as a vital safety valve and primary weapon for Caleb Williams.

Swift’s explosive playmaking was on full display as he recorded 223 carries for a career-high 1,087 rushing yards, finding the end zone with 9 touchdowns. His efficiency was a key driver for the team’s success, maintaining an impressive 4.9 average yards per carry.

By consistently moving the chains and taking the pressure off his young quarterback, Swift proved to be one of Williams’ most reliable and productive targets in a resurgent year for Chicago.