Dodgers teammate of Shohei Ohtani reveals strategy for achieving season’s first milestone

The Los Angeles Dodgers have solidified their status as a dominant force in Major League Baseball, thanks in part to their talented players from Asia, spearheaded by Shohei Ohtani. Their success has led to two consecutive World Series titles, and they are now gearing up to defend their crown in the upcoming season. Among their key players, Ohtani has shared his strategy for the highly anticipated Opening Day.

In an exclusive interview with Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation, Hyesoung Kim outlined his ambition to secure the role of starting second baseman for the Dodgers on Opening Day.

“It’s always been a dream of mine as a baseball player to start on an Opening Day roster,” Kim stated, discussing his offseason efforts and aspirations for the forthcoming season.

Kim may well be one of the strategic options for manager Dave Roberts on Opening Day, especially given that Tommy Edman is sidelined with an injury for the season opener.

Hyeseong Kim #6 of the Los Angeles Dodgers participates in a fielding drill.

Kim’s stats with the Dodgers last season

To appreciate Kim’s potential impact for the Dodgers this Opening Day, let’s examine his performance last season. While his numbers might not have been headline-grabbing, his contributions were invaluable in the team clinching their second consecutive title.

Games Played: 71

At-Bats: 161

Batting Average: .280

Home Runs: 3

Stolen Bases: 13

RBIs: 17

OPS: .699

Projected lineup for opening day featuring Kim

Manager Dave Roberts may opt for a lineup featuring Hyesoung Kim at second base. Here is a potential Opening Day lineup for the Dodgers as they embark on their quest for another successful season.

Shohei Ohtani DH Kyle Tucker RF Mookie Betts SS Freddie Freeman 1B Will Smith C Max Muncy 3B Teoscar Hernandez LF Andy Pages CF Hyeseong Kim 2B

