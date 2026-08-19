NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone addresses Aaron Judge’s return in 2026 MLB season

The New York Yankees, led by Aaron Boone, are entering a decisive stretch of the 2026 MLB season and hope to have Aaron Judge available for the team.

Aaron Judge has been sidelined for some time due to injury, with the 2026 MLB season entering a decisive stage. Speaking with Talkin’ Yanks, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he expects Judge to return before the season comes to an end.

“I’m hopeful he’s back (before the season ends),” the manager revealed. “The timeline is gonna be what it is, when he is ready to be in games and stuff. You hope it’s as many as possible just to get those reps and kinda in the flow of things, but the body will determine all that.”

Judge is inching closer to a return from injury, and excitement in the Bronx is growing rapidly at the prospect of seeing him back with the Pinstripes. Now, it will be a matter of seeing whether he can return within the expected timeline.

Advertisement

Giancarlo Stanton also wants to return

Giancarlo Stanton is another player currently sidelined with the Yankees due to an injury, and Boone is hopeful of having him back on the field soon. “Just when he is in the lineup or taking rehab at bats, anything.

Aaron Boone says the Yankees remain hopeful Aaron Judge will be back before the regular season ends



He also says that rosters expanding on September 1st could impact when Giancarlo Stanton returns pic.twitter.com/9vZ0hWWv9G — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 19, 2026

“He is definitely close at this point a little bit of a roster situation too. Do you wait until September 1? Those are all things we’ll see.” Stanton suffered a right calf strain and has been sidelined since late April.

Advertisement

What’s next for the Yankees?

The New York Yankees are currently wrapping up an away division series against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards. Following this road trip, they return home to Yankee Stadium for a pair of high-stakes homestands, starting with a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays (August 21–23), followed immediately by another three-game clash against the Houston Astros (August 25–27).