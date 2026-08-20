NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone discloses new progress with Aaron Judge injury update

Aaron Judge continues making progress in his injury recovery as Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees make do with what they have.

Although Aaron Boone brushed off the Aaron Judge excuse when calling out Ben Rice, the New York Yankees‘ manager is well aware of how much his team misses the star outfielder. Having missed their best bat for a long stretch of the 2026 MLB season, Boone confirmed that Judge has taken more steps toward his return.

This isn’t the first time Boone addressed Judge’s injury in the 2026 MLB season, nor will it be the last. Judge keeps inching closer to his long-awaited return to action, but some more hurdles have yet to be cleared. Regardless, the Yankees‘ manager had an encouraging update for fans.

“Aaron Judge started hitting off the tee today, Boone said,” as reported by Chris Kirschner of The Athletic on his X account. It may not feel like much, but these are more small steps in the right direction. By themselves, they’re virtually irrelevant, but when added to all the progress Judge has made as of late, they certainly paint an exciting picture of the near future for the Bronx Bombers.

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NY Yankees look different without Judge

Much has been said about the Yankees’ batters and their struggles ever since Judge was placed on the 60-day injured list (IL). Designated hitter Rice has perhaps been the main target of that narrative, and for good reason.

Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

However, the drop in production isn’t exclusive to the batting order and affects the team as a whole. Since June—Judge has been sidelined since May 31—Boone‘s Yankees (71-55) are 35-32.

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Without Judge’s consistency at the plate, the Yankees have struggled to string together wins and have performed in fits and starts rather than consistently. It’s easy to see why, especially as New York is also without Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton, leaving the offense depleted.

NY Yankees weathered the storm

Although the Bronx Bombers would like to get better and more consistent production from their lineup outside of Judge and Bellinger, they can’t complain, either. Other clubs have watched their seasons spiral out of control at the first sign of adversity.

New York has been under duress all year long, yet it remains in a playoff spot and is a legitimate contender come playoff time, when Judge, Bellinger, and Stanton should all be fully healthy.

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Getting positive updates on Judge on a daily basis only adds to the excitement in the Bronx. Indeed, the Pinstripers have been through a lot, and they aren’t in the clear just yet, but the worst may be over now.