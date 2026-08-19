Texans’ updated WR depth chart without Jayden Higgins for 2026 NFL season

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans will be without Jayden Higgins for the 2026 NFL season due to a serious injury.

The Houston Texans’ facilities were left stunned after news broke of Jayden Higgins’ serious injury. NFL insider Ari Meirov reported on X that the wide receiver suffered a torn ACL during practice and will miss the entire 2026 NFL season.

As a result, the RWR position is depleted, with Tank Dell also in the midst of recovering from a serious knee injury. Their two leading options at the moment are Nico Collins and Jaylin Noel.

Further down the depth chart, C.J. Stroud has the following options to target in the passing game: Xavier Hutchinson, Lewis Bond, Jared Wayne, Justin Watson, Treyvon Saunders, Josh Kelly, Daniel Sobkowicz, Jha’Quan Jackson, and Juwann Winfree.

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High hopes were placed on Higgins

Jayden Higgins’ rookie season left the Texans feeling optimistic, with Ryans expecting to give him a more prominent role in his second year as a professional. Unfortunately, those plans will now have to be put on hold.

Jayden Higgins #81 of the Houston Texans reacts after a win against the Tennessee Titans.

The former Iowa State player stood out with 41 catches, 525 receiving yards, and six touchdowns, especially after Tank Dell was sidelined by his injury. Now, Higgins will have to focus on recovering quickly, returning at 100%, and proving that he has what it takes to become an elite player.

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Analyzing changes for the rest of the preseason

The Houston Texans have two more preseason games remaining to get their players ready for the start of the season. DeMeco Ryans will now have to determine how to replace Higgins on the field.

The first will take place on August 20 at home against Kirk Cousins and the Las Vegas Raiders, while they will wrap up their preseason on the road against the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 28.

The Texans will open Week 1 against a Super Bowl contender. On September 13, NRG Stadium will be ready to host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.