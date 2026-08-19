Barcelona vs Al Ahly: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for International Friendly Match game on August 19, 2026

Barcelona face Al Ahly at Spotify Camp Nou in the 61st Joan Gamper Trophy, the club’s final preseason test before LaLiga begins. Find out how to watch the international friendly live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Barcelona vs Al Ahly Tournament International Friendly Match Date Wednesday, August 19, 2026 Time 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT TV Channels FOX Deportes Live Stream Fubo, FC Barcelona PPV YouTube

How to watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly in the USA

Barcelona vs. Al Ahly will be available to watch on FOX Deportes in the United States, with Fubo providing a streaming option for viewers who want to watch the Spanish-language broadcast without cable.

Another option is the FC Barcelona PPV YouTube broadcast, giving fans an official digital alternative to watch the Joan Gamper Trophy matchup online.

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Can I watch Barcelona vs Al Ahly for free?

Eligible new subscribers can watch Barcelona vs. Al Ahly for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial. It currently offers a free trial for new subscribers, although availability and the length of the trial can vary depending on the plan.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Barcelona and Al Ahly will meet in the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy. The traditional preseason event is more than just a friendly for Barcelona: it will be the club’s first home match of the 2026-27 season and will also serve as the official presentation of Hansi Flick‘s squad to the supporters.

Raphinha during the pre-season friendly match (Source: Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

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The game comes just days before Barcelona begin their competitive campaign. The Catalan club’s first LaLiga match is scheduled for August 27 against Athletic Club at Spotify Camp Nou, making the Gamper Trophy the final major opportunity for Flick to assess his squad before the points start counting.

For Al Ahly, the encounter represents a major international test against one of Europe’s most prominent clubs. The Egyptian side will make history as the first Egyptian club and first African team to participate in the Joan Gamper Trophy. Barcelona noted that the match will also renew a relationship between the clubs that dates back to previous meetings in 1961 and 2007.

What time is the Barcelona vs Al Ahly match?

The match kicks off on Wednesday, August 19, at 2:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled for 8:00 PM CEST at Spotify Camp Nou, which converts to 2:00 PM Eastern Time in the United States.

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