NY Giants confirm important roster move after surprising trade

The New York Giants are making another adjustment to their roster after trading Daniel Faalele to the Jacksonville Jaguars, bringing back a familiar face to bolster their defensive line.

New York claimed defensive lineman Ben Barten off waivers from the Jets, giving the young player a second opportunity with the Giants. Barten originally joined the organization as an undrafted free agent following the 2026 NFL Draft.

The move comes after the Giants created a roster spot by trading Faalele to Jacksonville for a 2027 sixth-round pick, pending a physical. Now, Barten is back in East Rutherford after a brief stint across the Hudson River with the Jets.

Advertisement

Giants reclaim Ben Barten after Jets stint

Ben Barten’s return to New York is an interesting twist because the Giants were already familiar with the defensive lineman. The Wisconsin product signed with the team as an undrafted free agent after the draft but was waived earlier in training camp.

His departure was reportedly connected to the Giants making room for Anfernee Orji. Barten subsequently landed with the Jets, but his stay in Florham Park did not last long. Now, the Giants have decided to bring him back after claiming him off waivers.

The move gives Barten another chance to compete for a roster spot as the New York Giants continue reshaping their personnel ahead of the 2026 regular season.

Advertisement

Why did the Giants bring Ben Barten back?

The timing of Ben Barten’s return is notable because it comes immediately after the Faalele trade. While the two moves involve different position groups, the Giants are continuing to fine-tune their roster and evaluate which young players deserve an opportunity.

Barten already knows the Giants’ system and coaching staff, which could make his transition back to East Rutherford easier than starting from scratch with another organization.

For Barten, this is also an opportunity to prove the Giants were wrong to waive him earlier in camp. After going from New York to New York through the Jets, he now gets another chance to make an impression with the team that originally signed him.