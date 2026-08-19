Red Wings reportedly can’t sway Dylan Larkin despite last-ditch efforts

As upset as they are at their captain, the Detroit Red Wings hope to figure things out with Dylan Larkin before the 2026-27 NHL season.

Fans may be seething at Dylan Larkin, but the Detroit Red Wings understand that losing their captain would do much more harm than good. Especially as Larkin keeps his potential NHL destinations narrow and no team appears willing—or simply able—to put together an offer Detroit would accept.

This is the status quo surrounding Larkin and the Red Wings. All the while, a trade remains on standby because there is no active general manager in Motor City. The Red Wings want to retain their captain and reportedly won’t hold a grudge against Larkin should he walk back his trade request.

However, there may be no going back. According to reports, not even the organization’s management overhaul may be enough, at least not for the time being. With or without Steve Yzerman running the show, Larkin wants a fresh start in the NHL.

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“I don’t think there’s been really any change,” Bob Duff reported on Larkin’s trade saga with the Red Wings on NHL Tonight. “There’s no indication that the switch in management is going to lead [Larkin] to wanting to remain here.”

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Could Larkin stay in Detroit?

It’s definitely a possibility. With every passing day that Larkin isn’t shipped off to a new destination, it only grows more likely. However, it could all change once the search firm hired by owner Chris Ilitch reaches a decision and a new general manager is hired in Motor City.

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The GM hiring could go either way. Larkin may like the new hire and decide to give him a chance to make things right, or the new GM could come in ready to press the red button and finally complete Larkin’s trade.

For the time being, however, and as long as there is no general manager at the helm of Detroit’s front office, trade talks will remain postponed, or at least won’t materialize. Moreover, Larkin’s narrow trade list guarantees there will only be a handful of options.

Larkin will face pressure

Regardless of whether he stays with the Red Wings or is traded, Larkin should know better than to expect everything to be rosy. Not only is the grass not always greener on the other side, but Larkin’s pressure to perform and win will follow him to his next team, too.

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If he joins a new club after wanting out of Detroit because he was tired of losing, he will be expected to lead a winning team right away. On the other hand, if Larkin stays in Motor City, not only will he have to win back a fanbase that has given up on him—just as the captain did on the franchise’s direction—but he will also be under the spotlight, likely even booed in his first outings.

Whether the jeering will stop will hinge on Larkin and the rest of the team. If they can’t get off to a hot start, the boiling pot that will be Little Caesars Arena will only get hotter.