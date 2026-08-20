NFL punishes Jerry Jones’ Cowboys and Saints with hefty fines before 2026 season

The NFL has made an example out of the Cowboys and Saints after their chaotic joint practice.

The NFL has sent a strong message to the Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans Saints after multiple fights during their joint practice earlier this week. The league has fined both teams $500,000 for the incidents, making the punishment one of the most significant financial penalties connected to a joint practice.

Several altercations broke out during the session, with videos quickly spreading across social media and generating plenty of controversy. The NFL had already warned teams that maintaining sportsmanship during joint practices would be a major priority, making the Cowboys-Saints incident particularly costly.

Now, the league’s decision makes its position clear: competition is encouraged at joint practices, but unsportsmanlike behavior that threatens player safety will come with a significant price.

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Why did the NFL fine the Cowboys and Saints?

The $500,000 fines were issued after the league determined that the actions during the joint practice crossed the line of acceptable behavior. Insider Adam Schefter explained the NFL’s position.

“The Competition Committee has made sportsmanship, including at joint practices, a point of emphasis over the past several years. All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury.”

That warning is especially important because joint practices are designed to give teams competitive work against opponents without the risks and consequences associated with a regular-season game.

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The Cowboys and Saints instead saw the session descend into multiple confrontations, creating exactly the type of situation the league has been trying to prevent.

Cowboys and Saints receive historic joint-practice punishment

The financial impact is significant, but the message behind the punishment could be even more important. The NFL wants teams to maintain control when practicing against another squad, particularly because players are not protected by the same game-day structure and officials that exist during regular-season contests. A fight can quickly escalate and potentially cause injuries to important players.

The Cowboys and Saints now serve as a major example of the league’s new approach. With each organization receiving a $500,000 fine, other teams around the NFL have been put on notice before the 2026 regular season begins.

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The controversy also highlights how quickly incidents at training camp can become major stories. Videos from the Cowboys-Saints practice spread across social media almost immediately, turning what could have been an internal team matter into a league-wide discussion.