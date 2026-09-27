Aaron Boone’s latest update on Aaron Judge not that great for NY Yankees ahead of Red Sox series

The New York Yankees, coached by Aaron Boone, face the Boston Red Sox in the 2026 MLB playoffs, with uncertainty still surrounding Aaron Judge’s availability.

The New York Yankees are nearing the end of the 2026 MLB regular season as they await their postseason debut. The matchup against the Boston Red Sox could be more challenging than many expect, especially with Aaron Boone not viewing Aaron Judge as fully ready for his return.

According to what The New York Post Sports’ Greg Joyce revealed on X, the manager said that Judge has been doing some plyos and has been on the treadmill, but “not a whole lot yet.” It appears that No. 99 still does not have a guaranteed return in the near future.

The Bronx Bombers face a tough Wild Card matchup against the Red Sox, a historic rival who the Yankees know very well from their battles in the AL East. Having Judge back on the field could potentially tip the scales in Boone’s favor, but not at any cost.

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Judge’s injury struggles this season

It’s been a brutal, injury-plagued 2026 campaign for Aaron Judge. After missing more than three months with a fractured right rib that kept him sidelined from late May until early September, he barely got seven games under his belt before getting bit by the injury bug again.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on.

This time, a moderate right calf strain landed him right back on the injured list, requiring a plasma injection and leaving Aaron Boone uncertain about whether he will be able to count on his star player at the start of the playoffs.

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The Yankees have their eyes on the playoffs

The Yankees are closing out the 2026 regular season today, September 27, hosting the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Once Game 162 is in the books, all eyes turn directly to October baseball: New York secured the #4 seed and will host the rival Boston Red Sox in a high-stakes, best-of-three Wild Card clash right in the Bronx.

That series kicks off on Tuesday, September 29, with Game 2 on Wednesday, September 30, and a deciding Game 3 on Thursday, October 1 if necessary. If Aaron Boone’s men manage to advance past Boston, they’ll move on to the American League Division Series to square off against the top-seeded Tampa Bay Rays.

Key takeaways

Aaron Boone indicated Aaron Judge is doing treadmill work but is not fully ready.

indicated Aaron Judge is doing treadmill work but is not fully ready. The star slugger missed more than three months with a fractured right rib.

with a fractured right rib. The Yankees secured the #4 seed and will host the Red Sox on Tuesday, September 29.