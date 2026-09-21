WR depth charts for LA Rams vs NY Giants today on MNF in Week 2 of 2026 NFL season

It's time to review the WR depth charts of both the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants ahead of their Monday Night Football encounter.

The New York Giants face the Los Angeles Rams in a must win battle on Monday Night Football. However, both teams are looking into their wide receiver depth charts. Why? It’s simple. Injuries, and concerning tags have been put on many of them, so what will the weapons we once the game starts?

Los Angeles Rams won’t count with Puka Nacua. The wide receiver didn’t practice on Friday and on Saturday due to a hip and groin injury. Therefore, Sean McVay should be looking for alternatives. Even if he plays he might be on a limited snap count.

As for John Harbaugh and the Giants, Malik Nabers is ready to go, as well as Malachi Fields and Darnell Mooney. However, it’s always interesting to see how much looks a veteran like Odell Beckham Jr. can get within the game script.

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Rams WR depth chart vs NY Giants

As for now, it seems like Puka Nacua is out of the game after testing himself in the warmups. Davante Adams will get WR1 looks throughout the game. Meanwhile, Tutu Atwell will serve as the WR2 because Jordan Whittington is also doubtful and pretty much out of the game against the New York Giants.

And on the other end if the field, it looks like Rams WR Puka Nacua is going through his own pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/kdxfBIfT7G — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 21, 2026

Davante Adams

Tutu Atwell

Konata Mumpfield

Xavier Smith

Tyler Johnson

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NY Giants WR depth chart vs LA Rams

The Giants have a much healthier wide receiver room right now than the Rams. Nabers is ready to go, another week removed from his rehab on his knee. He should be getting more and more workload as the games go on. Darnell Mooney should be using his skills to be a vertical threat for Jaxson Dart. Meanwhile, OBJ will still serve as a situational receiver.