Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease shares true feelings in his last outing, with playoff chances still alive

The Toronto Blue Jays face dwindling odds to lock up an AL Wild Card berth, and pitcher Dylan Cease offered a candid assessment on his injury.

Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dylan Cease has experienced an up-and-down 2026 season while trying to anchor a rotation pushing for a postseason berth. However, following his recent start against the Houston Astros, the veteran pitcher shed light on the physical issues that have been holding him back.

Cease told reporters that he pitched through right shoulder discomfort during his outing against Houston, further complicating Toronto’s playoff push. “I almost felt like I was hurting the team,” Cease said regarding his performance. “It’s definitely a bit heavy and achy, just not normal.”

His candid admissions help explain the visible discomfort he displayed on the mound against the Astros, which ultimately led to him missing his scheduled start in the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Despite respectable overall numbers, Cease took full accountability for fighting through the ailment during a critical juncture in the pennant race.

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Meanwhile, Pete Alonso delivered for the Orioles in that series opener, reaching a rare MLB milestone to keep Baltimore’s postseason hopes alive. With both clubs battling for a Wild Card spot despite slim odds, every game down the stretch carries must-win urgency.

Dylan Cease #84 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches.

Cease addresses shoulder inflammation

In a crucial piece of news for Toronto’s October aspirations, Cease has avoided the injured list, leaving open the possibility that he could pitch again before the regular season concludes.

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“It’s not something I need surgery for or anything like that, it’s just inflammation,” Cease revealed regarding the diagnosis. While confirmed out for the remainder of the Orioles series, he remains hopeful to return for the final series of the regular season.

Rotation options for crucial final stretch

To fill the void against the Orioles on Tuesday, the Blue Jays are turning to veteran right-hander Max Scherzer. For Wednesday’s series finale, Toronto is expected to line up either Chad Dallas or José Soriano on the mound.

With anxiety mounting among the fan base over Toronto’s Wild Card chances, the Blue Jays hope to manage without Cease in Baltimore and potentially get him back on the hill for their critical regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Reds.

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Key takeaways:

Dylan Cease missed his scheduled starting role against the Baltimore Orioles due to right shoulder inflammation.

missed his scheduled starting role against the Baltimore Orioles due to right shoulder inflammation. Max Scherzer was selected to start Tuesday’s game for Toronto during the crucial series.

was selected to start Tuesday’s game for Toronto during the crucial series. Avoiding surgery allows the affected starter a chance to pitch in the regular-season finale.