After landing Kaima Taira and Jazz Chisholm Jr., Toronto Blue Jays are eyeing another big addition, with two names emerging as reported top targets.

The Toronto Blue Jays made two major roster splashes this week ahead of next season. First, they landed Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira, and they followed that up by signing Jazz Chisholm Jr., as reported by Robert Murray of The Athletic.

With both players set to suit up for Toronto next season, rumors are swirling around two potential targets for one final major addition: Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena.

While Suzuki is reportedly drawing interest from four teams, including the Blue Jays, the San Diego Padres have emerged as the frontrunners for the former Chicago Cubs outfielder. However, Toronto remains one of the top contenders to land the Japanese slugger.

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As for Arozarena, the New York Yankees were reportedly among the top suitors for the former Seattle Mariners outfielder, but with Toronto aggressively upgrading its roster, anticipation is building around the Blue Jays’ next move.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees.

Between Suzuki and Arozarena, who is more likely to land in Toronto?

Randy Arozarena is the more likely addition. He prefers playing on the East Coast, brings AL East familiarity from his days in Tampa Bay, and fits Toronto’s budget far better than Suzuki’s $120-million-plus asking price after the Blue Jays already committed $100 million to Taira and Chisholm Jr.

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Suzuki, meanwhile, is prioritizing a warm climate for his family, making the Padres the frontrunners despite Toronto’s clubhouse pitch of fellow Japanese stars Kazuma Okamoto and Taira. Unless the Blue Jays vastly outbid San Diego to overcome the weather factor, Arozarena remains their most realistic target.

What do Chisholm Jr. and Taira bring to the Blue Jays?

Chisholm Jr. adds speed, left-handed power, and elite defense to Toronto’s lineup. Coming off a 19-homer, 41-steal season—and 13 Outs Above Average at second base—he gives the Blue Jays an aggressive table-setter ahead of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the versatility to play center field.

Taira strengthens the top of Toronto’s rotation behind Dylan Cease with dominant swing-and-miss stuff. The 27-year-old right-hander led Japan’s NPB with a 1.36 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 2026, bringing a 99 mph fastball and sharp splitter to stabilize the pitching staff.

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Key takeaways

The Toronto Blue Jays signed Kaima Taira and Jazz Chisholm Jr. ahead of next season.

ahead of next season. Seiya Suzuki and Randy Arozarena are two potential targets for one final major addition in Toronto.

for one final major addition in Toronto. Jazz Chisholm Jr. adds speed, left-handed power, and elite defense to Toronto’s lineup.