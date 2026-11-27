Ahead of the trade deadline, the Detroit Red Wings could be weighing a backup plan if Simon Edvinsson remains on the roster for the rest of the season.

Trade speculation surrounding Simon Edvinsson has ramped up over the past few days, with multiple teams—including the Nashville Predators—pushing to acquire the defenseman for the remainder of the season. However, a new report suggests what would happen in a potential complication stalling deal with the Detroit Red Wings‘ player.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Detroit Red Wings are considering a backup plan if they cannot find a trade partner. “The idea that…if we don’t get a trade, then they might sign him to a one-year deal and suspend him, with him not showing up, just so he has a contract…it’s not impossible that could happen,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts.

While Edvinsson remains sidelined and has not played since October, the Red Wings have reportedly asked the five teams interested in him for young centers in return.

Advertisement

That demand has complicated negotiations as anticipation builds around Edvinsson’s NHL future this season. Despite rumors that Edvinsson wants to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs, a move there appears unlikely given the steep return Detroit is seeking.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

How likely is it that Edvinsson stays in Detroit?

While insiders expect the Red Wings to trade Edvinsson before Tuesday’s Dec. 1 signing deadline, a stalemate remains a real possibility. The disgruntled 23-year-old refuses to sign in Detroit, prompting interim GM Shawn Horcoff to shop him to teams like San Jose, Nashville, Anaheim, and Seattle before he becomes ineligible for the entire 2026–27 NHL season.

Advertisement

Two major roadblocks threaten a deal. First, Detroit’s steep asking price—a four-piece package headlined by a top young center like San Jose’s Michael Misa—has met resistance from rival GMs as the Red Wings’ leverage shrinks. Second, acquiring teams must fit Edvinsson’s reported $10 million to $11 million annual contract demand under the salary cap.

If neither side blinks by Tuesday evening, Edvinsson will miss the NHL season and likely play in Sweden until talks resume next summer, unless Detroit signs and suspends him without pay to preserve his trade eligibility. Ultimately, Detroit’s high demands and Edvinsson’s price tag mean Edvinsson going untraded cannot be ruled out.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings may sign and suspend Simon Edvinsson if no trade occurs.

if no trade occurs. The Red Wings reportedly asked five teams for young centers in exchange for Edvinsson.

for young centers in exchange for Edvinsson. Simon Edvinsson reportedly wants $10 million to $11 million annually ahead of Tuesday’s Dec. 1 deadline.

Advertisement