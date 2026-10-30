Padres starter Michael King opts out of deal; NY Yankees loom as potential fit

After righty Michael King opted out with the San Diego Padres, buzz built around a potential New York Yankees reunion.

With the conclusion of the 2026 World Series, major league front offices are immediately pivoting toward offseason roster construction ahead of 2027. As critical contract option deadlines arrive and teams evaluate their pitching needs, Michael King has swiftly emerged as one of the premier arms on the open market after officially exercising the opt-out clause in his contract with the San Diego Padres.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, King walked away from the final two years of his deal to test the waters of free agency, which formally opens for unrestricted business on Nov. 2.

While the Padres are expected to make a concerted push to bring him back, the New York Yankees have surfaced as a logical candidate for a high-profile reunion. TSN reported that if New York faces attrition among its internal free-agent rotation depth, circling back to King would provide an immediate, high-end upgrade alongside ace Gerrit Cole.

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Although the Yankees are reportedly scouring the international market for arms like Nippon Professional Baseball standout Kaima Taira, internal and fan expectations surrounding a potential King reunion remain sky-high given his previous success and comfort in the Bronx.

Michael King #34 of the San Diego Padres delivers the pitch.

Potential suitors for King alongside the Yankees

With veteran anchors Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish navigating the realities of age and health, the Padres have an urgent need for innings volume and frontline postseason reliability. However, King’s decision to decline his $28 million player option for 2027—pocketing a $5 million buyout instead—signals an appetite for long-term security, likely targeting a multi-year pact north of nine figures.

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Two aggressive Northeast rivals, the Boston Red Sox and the New York Mets, loom as San Diego’s reported fiercest competition. Boston has prioritized swing-and-miss starters to pair with Brayan Bello, and King—a Rochester, New York, native and Boston College product—cleanly aligns with Craig Breslow’s target profile.

Meanwhile, the Mets boast the financial flexibility under owner Steve Cohen to outbid rivals in either average annual value or total guaranteed years, securing an established top-of-the-rotation arm without surrendering draft-pick compensation. Dark-horse contenders such as the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago Cubs are also reportedly positioned to enter the fray as they look to fortify their October aspirations.

King’s Yankees track record and 2027 outlook

During his five seasons in New York from 2019 to 2023, King evolved into one of the most versatile and lethal run-prevention weapons in Aaron Boone’s arsenal. Primarily utilized as a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen, King posted a breakout 2022 campaign with a 2.29 ERA over 51.0 innings, racking up 66 strikeouts behind an unhittable sweeper-sinker mix.

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When the Yankees stretched him out as a starting pitcher late in 2023, he flourished, logging a 2.75 ERA with 127 punchouts across 104.2 innings before headlining the blockbuster package sent to San Diego. King’s poise under the New York media spotlight and his proven ability to dominate in pinstripes give him an unmatched track record should the Yankees decide to bring him home.

Key takeaways

Michael King opted out of his contract with the San Diego Padres.

of his contract with the San Diego Padres. Unrestricted free agency formally opens on November 2 across Major League Baseball.

on November 2 across Major League Baseball. Michael King declined a $28 million option for 2027 to take a buyout.