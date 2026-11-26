Anticipation is building for Carlos Tevez’s farewell match, which is expected to feature both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi sharing the pitch with the former Argentina striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have never shared the pitch as teammates in an official match, though upcoming exhibition games—including Carlos Tevez‘s farewell match—have kept that possibility alive. Still, major questions remain over whether Ronaldo will actually be able to attend.

While Messi has already confirmed his appearance for Tevez’s send-off, Ronaldo’s status remains uncertain. The biggest hurdle is a scheduling conflict, as Ronaldo is slated to play in an official club match on the very same day.

On December 20, Ronaldo is scheduled to suit up for Al Nassr in the Saudi Super Cup semifinals against Al Kholood. With the Portuguese star chasing the 1,000-career-goal milestone—having already netted his 987th against Al Ahli—the chances of seeing him team up with Messi in Argentina appear increasingly slim.

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As Ronaldo leads Messi in the race to 1,000 goals, anticipation continues to build around whether he can find a way to join one of soccer’s most eagerly awaited exhibitions, which already features a star-studded lineup gathered to honor Tevez.

Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo when playing for Manchester United.

Stars expected to attend Tevez’s farewell match

Tevez will celebrate his career with a farewell match on Sunday, December 20, 2026, at Boca Juniors’ La Bombonera in Buenos Aires. Honoring his 11 titles and 94 goals with the club, the exhibition will pit a Boca squad against a team of his former teammates.

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The confirmed roster is headlined by Lionel Messi and Juan Roman Riquelme, joined by icons from Tevez’s stints at Boca, Argentina, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus, including Martin Palermo, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Batistuta, Gianluigi Buffon, Rio Ferdinand, Patrice Evra, and Arturo Vidal.

The main remaining question is Cristiano Ronaldo, who played alongside Tevez at Manchester United. Organizers are awaiting his final response amid his Saudi club commitments, with an acceptance set to unite Messi and Ronaldo as teammates for the first time.

Have Ronaldo and Messi ever played together?

Ronaldo and Messi have never played on the same team in an official match, friendly, or charity exhibition. Representing different national teams and spending their peak years on opposite sides of the Barcelona–Real Madrid rivalry, they have exclusively faced each other as opponents across 37 career meetings, including their January 2023 clash between Ronaldo’s Riyadh Season XI and Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain.

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While several stars—including Carlos Tevez, Angel Di Maria, Sergio Ramos, and Gerard Pique—have shared a locker room with both icons, the two have never worn the same jersey. That historic first could finally happen on December 20, 2026, at Tevez’s farewell match in Buenos Aires.

Key takeaways

Lionel Messi confirmed his appearance for Carlos Tevez’s farewell match while Ronaldo remains uncertain.

for Carlos Tevez’s farewell match while Ronaldo remains uncertain. Cristiano Ronaldo is scheduled to play for Al Nassr against Al Kholood that day.

for Al Nassr against Al Kholood that day. Carlos Tevez’s farewell match takes place on December 20, 2026, at La Bombonera.