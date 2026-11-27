As the New York Yankees gear up for offseason moves, two potential trade targets have emerged from the San Diego Padres.

With plenty of offseason options available to bolster their roster, the New York Yankees have been linked to several potential additions, including two San Diego Padres catchers, either of whom could land in the Bronx next season.

According to a report from The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, New York is evaluating both Padres’ Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano as potential trade targets, but choosing just one of them.

While other rumors continue to swirl—such as the Yankees’ potential interest in signing free-agent reliever Alex Vesia following his tenure with the Los Angeles Dodgers—much of the focus remains on how New York will leverage its pitching depth heading into 2027.

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The Yankees are widely expected to deal from a surplus of five starting pitchers to add a bat this offseason. Combined with a healthy Aaron Judge and continued power from Giancarlo Stanton, New York is looking to assemble a championship-caliber lineup for next season.

Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres hits an RBI single.

Fermin or Campusano: Who’s more likely to join the Yankees in 2027?

Luis Campusano is the more likely target for the New York Yankees, as his right-handed bat directly addresses the .598 OPS produced by New York’s catchers in 2026, a group weighed down by starter Austin Wells (.186 AVG, .624 OPS). Campusano bounced back in 2026 with a .265/.363/.433 slash line and eight home runs in 248 plate appearances, easily outpacing fellow San Diego Padres backstop Freddy Fermin (.203 AVG, .589 OPS).

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Contract and roster flexibility also push San Diego toward moving Campusano. Projected for $1.7 million in arbitration and controlled through 2028, the 27-year-old is out of minor-league options, creating a roster crunch as top catching prospect Ethan Salas nears the majors. Meanwhile, Fermin is projected at $2.6 million, controlled through 2029, and still has two options remaining, giving the Padres less urgency to deal him.

Fermin remains a fallback option if New York prioritizes elite defense, as pairing the 31-year-old with Wells would create one of baseball’s top pitch-framing tandems. With San Diego needing starting pitching and the Yankees holding surplus depth, a trade fits both clubs, though Campusano’s offensive upside, lower salary, and lack of options make him the clear frontrunner.

Key takeaways

The New York Yankees are reportedly evaluating San Diego Padres catchers Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano.

San Diego Padres catchers Freddy Fermin and Luis Campusano. The New York Yankees could trade from five starting pitchers to acquire a bat.

from five starting pitchers to acquire a bat. Luis Campusano hit eight home runs with a .265/.363/.433 slash line in 2026.

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