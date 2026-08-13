NY Yankees make intriguing change to Carlos Rodon’s rehab assignment

The New York Yankees are hoping to have Carlos Rodon back as they approach a crucial stretch of the 2026 MLB season.

For some time now, Carlos Rodon has continued recovering from his injury in the minor leagues, with the goal of being able to rejoin his teammates once again. The New York Yankees, through their official X account, announced that the pitcher will move to Double-A Somerset, continuing his rehab process.

“Today, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignment of LHP Carlos Rodon from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Double-A Somerset,” the team revealed.

Somerset (in Bridgewater, New Jersey) is much closer to New York City and Yankee Stadium than Scranton, so if the medical staff from the major-league team wants to monitor the player in person, it is much more accessible for them.

Advertisement

Rodon gets back up to speed

Carlos Rodon was placed on the 15-day injured list in early July 2026 due to left elbow inflammation. After receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection to address the lingering soreness, Rodon was cleared to begin a minor-league rehabilitation assignment in early August.

Starting pitcher Carlos Rodón #55 of the New York Yankees.

With his build-up progressing smoothly through rehab starts, he is expected to rejoin the Yankees’ starting rotation by late August 2026. Aaron Boone is also awaiting the returns of not only Cody Bellinger, but also Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Advertisement

The Yankees need Rodon

Prior to his injury, Rodon was delivering a strong 2026 campaign for the Bronx Bombers, compiling a 4-2 record with a 3.30 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP, and 52 strikeouts over 46.1 innings in 9 starts. His dominant presence from the left side provided crucial stability to the starting rotation, making his return vital as New York pushes toward October.

With the postseason looming, the Yankees desperately need a healthy Rodon to pair alongside their top arms, giving them the frontline pitching depth required to make a deep playoff run and contend for a World Series title.

What’s next for the Yankees?

Starting on August 13, 2026, the New York Yankees finish their home series against the Seattle Mariners before diving into a crucial stretch of AL East divisional matchups. First, they head to Canada for a three-game road series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre (August 14–16).

Advertisement

Next, they remain on the road for a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards (August 18–20). Finally, the Yankees return to the Bronx to host the Blue Jays once again in a three-game homestand at Yankee Stadium (August 21–23).