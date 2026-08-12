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Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Club Leon in 2026 Leagues Cup Matchday 3?

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami host Club Leon at Nu Stadium in a crucial Matchday 3 clash of the 2026 Leagues Cup.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF controls the ball.

Matchday 3 will be crucial for the Herons, as Inter Miami’s future in the 2026 Leagues Cup will depend on whether they win, draw, or lose against Club Leon at Nu Stadium. Pending official confirmation, Lionel Messi is expected to be unavailable for this match following the recent passing of his father.

That said, Guillermo Hoyos’ attacking options are once again depleted by significant absences. It is worth noting that Luis Suarez will also miss this crucial game as he is still serving a six-match suspension.

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With that in mind, this is the probable starting XI that the manager will field as he looks to secure qualification for the next round: Rocco Rios Novo; Facundo Mura, Ian Fray or Gonzalo Lujan, Micael, Sergio Reguillon; Yannick Bright, Rodrigo de Paul, Casemiro, Telasco Segovia, Daniel Pinter, Lovens Delinois.

How do Inter Miami and Club Leon enter this match?

Heading into Matchday 3 of the 2026 Leagues Cup, Club Leon arrive in commanding position after securing consecutive victories in Phase One, most recently a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC, leaving them top of the standings with six points and a chance to lock up a Quarterfinal berth.

Lucas Ocampos vs Casemiro

Lucas Ocampos #7 of Monterrey and Casemiro #5 of Inter Miami CF compete for the ball.

In contrast, Inter Miami enter in a high-stakes, must-win situation; after a 4-2 opening victory over Atletico de San Luis, the Herons suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat to CF Monterrey courtesy of a 90th-minute winner.

See also

How realistic is a Neymar-Messi reunion in 2027? Inter Miami’s DP situation and MLS rules

Avoiding their first group-stage elimination

Inter Miami have never been eliminated in the group stage of the Leagues Cup. In the tournament’s inaugural expanded format in 2023, Lionel Messi and the Herons swept through the group stage and went on to win the entire competition.

They successfully sustained that streak through the 2024 and 2025 editions, navigating the opening phase to reach the knockout rounds and preserving a flawless record of progression past the group stage in every tournament appearance.

Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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