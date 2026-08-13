Is Aaron Rodgers playing today? Steelers’ starting QB vs Packers in Week 1 of 2026 NFL Preseason

Aaron Rodgers would rather watch than play, but Mike McCarthy has the final say ahead of Steelers vs Packers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finally ready to begin their 2026 preseason, and all eyes are on Aaron Rodgers as he prepares to face the Green Bay Packers. The matchup carries obvious significance for the veteran quarterback, who spent the majority of his legendary career in Green Bay before joining Pittsburgh.

Rodgers’ return to action has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Steelers’ preseason opener. Mike McCarthy now has to decide how much, if any, live action his veteran quarterback needs before the regular season begins.

The Steelers have Super Bowl aspirations, making Rodgers’ health the priority. At the same time, McCarthy could see value in giving him a few snaps in a new offense, particularly because Rodgers has not worked in this system for more than eight years.

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Is Aaron Rodgers playing today for Steelers against Packers?

Aaron Rodgers could play one or two series against the Packers, but his availability remains a game-time decision. Rodgers has already made it clear that he is not particularly eager to take preseason snaps.

When asked about playing Thursday, the veteran offered a blunt assessment of exhibition football. “It’s preseason. It’s not real football. So, if I do, great. If not, great.”

That response suggests Rodgers would be perfectly comfortable staying on the sideline, but the final decision does not belong entirely to him. McCarthy will determine whether the benefits of getting his starting quarterback live reps outweigh the risk of exposing him to an unnecessary injury.