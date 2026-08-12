NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone admits Aaron Judge’s return is behind Cody Bellinger, Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees are dealing with multiple injury recoveries simultaneously, and manager Aaron Boone addressed them with an honest comment.

Two things can be true at the same time. On the one hand, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed important progress on Aaron Judge’s injury recovery. On the other hand, he did confess Judge’s return will take some more time. Fans will likely see Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton back in action earlier in the 2026 MLB season.

“Aaron Boone said ‘probably’ when asked if Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton will be back before Aaron Judge returns,” Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported on his X account.

In some ways, Boone’s update shouldn’t come as a surprise. Stanton is reportedly only one step away from being activated and has run the bases recently, while Bellinger continues to prove the Yankees’ original timeline wrong by staying ahead of schedule in his recovery.

Advertisement

NY Yankees await returns

Although the Yankees are managing to stay afloat in the American League Wild Card race, the Bronx Bombers could be walking into trouble, especially if their offensive struggles continue and the Pinstripers remain without Judge, Bellinger, and Stanton.

Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees.

Asked when to expect the three key injured players back, Boone suggested the order of their returns is trending toward Bellinger, Stanton, and Judge. It makes sense, considering Bellinger has participated in batting practice recently, Stanton is back to running the bases in practice, and Judge has yet to return to baseball activities and was only recently cleared for “light activity.”

Advertisement

Where Bellinger and Stanton stand

During an appearance on Talkin’ Yanks, Boone commented that Bellinger isn’t “too far off,” but is dealing with some tightness. The Yankees won’t take any risks with the three-time All-Star outfielder, so Bellinger won’t be rushed back.

As for Stanton, Boone admitted there’s a scenario in which the 36-year-old requires a rehab assignment, such as the one Luis Gil is going through as he slowly prepares for his return to MLB action.