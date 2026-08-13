Is Daniel Jones playing today? Colts’ starting QB vs Patriots in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts, led by Daniel Jones, will face the New England Patriots in Preseason Week 1 in Foxborough.

The Indianapolis Colts are beginning their preparations for a new NFL season, with the New England Patriots set to be their opponent in Preseason Week 1. Head coach Shane Steichen will keep Daniel Jones out of the game to preserve his health ahead of the team’s regular-season debut.

“I think it’s pretty obvious – I don’t want to take any chances with Daniel out there in the preseason right now,” Steichen said on Tuesday via de team’s official website.

That said, Anthony Richardson will take the first snap for the Colts. The rookie Riley Leonard, who currently sits third on the depth chart, is also expected to see some playing time.

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Jones’ injury history

During the 2025 NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts, Daniel Jones suffered a career-altering set of injuries. After playing through a broken fibula in late November, Jones suffered a non-contact season-ending torn right Achilles tendon in the first quarter of a Week 14 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December.

Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts is checked on by trainers after an injury.

The severe injury required surgery, abruptly ending his standout bounce-back season and forcing him into an extensive offseason rehabilitation process. The former New York Giants quarterback will be available for his team starting in Week 1.

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The Colts’ preseason

The Indianapolis Colts will open their preseason on the road against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, followed by two consecutive home games against the Atlanta Falcons on August 22 and the Detroit Lions on August 29. After wrapping up their exhibition slate, the Colts will kick off the regular season at home on September 13 with a Week 1 showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.