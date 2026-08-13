Is Fernando Mendoza playing today? Raiders’ starting QB vs Cardinals in 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders are finally set to see Fernando Mendoza in action. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft is expected to make his highly anticipated debut against the Arizona Cardinals, marking the beginning of what they hope will become a long-term relationship with their new quarterback.

Mendoza arrives in Las Vegas after an impressive college career with the Indiana Hoosiers, where he established himself as one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country and helped lead Indiana to a national championship. Now, the former college star faces his first test at the NFL level.

The Raiders are not expected to immediately hand him the starting job. Kirk Cousins remains the veteran favorite to open the regular season as QB1, but Mendoza’s preseason opportunities will be crucial for his development. His first snaps against Arizona will give fans their first look at the quarterback who could become the face of the franchise.

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Is Fernando Mendoza playing today for Raiders against Cardinals?

Yes. Fernando Mendoza is expected to play for the Raiders against the Cardinals in the 2026 NFL Preseason Week 1 matchup. The game will give Mendoza his first NFL snaps since being selected No. 1 overall.

While Cousins will be the starting quarterback when the regular season begins, Mendoza should receive an important opportunity to operate the offense and adjust to the speed of professional football.

For the rookie, this is about much more than simply getting preseason reps. The Raiders invested the top pick in the draft on Mendoza because they believe he can eventually become their franchise quarterback. His performance against Arizona will therefore be one of the first major checkpoints in his development.

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Who will be the Raiders’ starting QB in the regular season?

Kirk Cousins is expected to begin the 2026 regular season as the Raiders’ starting quarterback. That does not diminish the importance of Mendoza’s preseason debut.

The rookie will have the opportunity to learn from Cousins while gradually taking on more responsibility, giving the Raiders a chance to develop their potential quarterback of the future without rushing him into the starting role. For Raiders fans, however, the most important part is that the wait is over: the No. 1 overall pick is finally getting his first NFL game action.