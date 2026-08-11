NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone reveals important progress on Aaron Judge’s injury

Aaron Boone hopes to have Aaron Judge available for the most important stretch of the New York Yankees’ season.

Recently, Brian Cashman provided a significant update on Aaron Judge’s return to the field. Aaron Boone, manager of the New York Yankees, said during a recent appearance on Talkin’ Yanks that his star player is about to begin the most important stage of his recovery.

“Continuing to start that ramp up process,” Boone firmly stated. This is good news for the Bronx Bombers, who are also anxiously awaiting Cody Bellinger’s injury timeline.

Carlos Rodon’s return to the Yankees’ rotation is also keeping the Pinstripes on edge. Boone remains cautious about the situation for now: “Will throw again Thursday/Friday in rehab, and we’ll see from there.”

Advertisement

Injuries have been a headache for Boone

Throughout the 2026 season, the Yankees have had to navigate a constant wave of injuries to key players, including prolonged absences for core offensive stars like Aaron Judge (rib stress fracture), Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain), and Cody Bellinger (hamstring strain), as well as rotation hits to Carlos Rodon and Luis Gil.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Despite losing the heart of their lineup and critical starting pitching depth, New York has demonstrated remarkable resilience in the AL East; carrying a 66–52 record, the Yankees remain firmly in the mix for the division title and solidly positioned in the postseason race.

Advertisement

Yankees’ upcoming games

Starting August 11, 2026, the New York Yankees embark on a critical nine-game stretch beginning with a three-game home series against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium (August 11–13).

Following their home stand, the Yankees head out on the road for back-to-back American League East clashes, traveling to Toronto to face the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre (August 14–16) before heading to Maryland for a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards (August 18–20).