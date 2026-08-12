J.J. McCarthy reportedly could have potential destination for Vikings trade

J.J. McCarthy's Vikings future is suddenly uncertain, and one team could offer the perfect escape route.

J.J. McCarthy’s future with the Minnesota Vikings is uncertain. After Kyler Murray was named the team’s starting quarterback, speculation has quickly shifted toward where McCarthy could land in a trade.

One potential destination stands out above the rest because of McCarthy’s history. The Los Angeles Chargers are coached by Jim Harbaugh, the same coach who led McCarthy at Michigan and helped him win a national championship.

That connection could make Los Angeles an intriguing landing spot if the Vikings eventually make McCarthy available. The problem is obvious, though: Justin Herbert is firmly established as the Chargers’ starting quarterback, meaning McCarthy would initially have to accept a backup role.

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Will Vikings trade J.J. McCarthy to Chargers?

It’s possible. According to a report by Adam Schefter, the Chargers have emerged as a logical fit for McCarthy because of his relationship with Jim Harbaugh. “The obvious fit will be the Chargers with Jim Harbaugh. They have Justin Herbert. So, bring him in there to help him get back into the right track.”

The former Michigan quarterback already knows Harbaugh’s system, coaching style and expectations, while Harbaugh knows exactly what McCarthy can bring to a football team.

That scenario would give McCarthy a familiar coach and a stable environment to continue developing without immediately being forced to become the face of a new franchise.