NY Mets fans take Pete Alonso’s side with chant against David Stearns during Orioles game

In Pete Alonso's first game back at Citi Field, the New York Mets made sure to show their disapproval of the front-office decision made over the offseason.

The New York Mets‘ series opener against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field definitely didn’t disappoint. Emotions were running high right from the get-go as Pete Alonso returned to Queens for the first time since signing as a free agent with the MLB club in Charm City.

Needless to say, the events of the past winter weren’t forgotten throughout Alonso’s first night back at Citi Field. However, it wasn’t the Orioles first baseman who caught the wrath of the home fans, but Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns instead.

After Alonso flied out in his first at-bat back in Queens, a chant came down from the stands and onto the diamond. “Fire Stearns,” the fans began chanting. The message was clear and impossible to miss. Clearly, the fanbase has made up its mind and picked a side.

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“FIRE STEARNS” chants rain down at Citi Field during Pete Alonso’s return game pic.twitter.com/MYHB3hdB4u — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 14, 2026

Tough season for the Mets

The Mets are nowhere near an MLB postseason berth, Alonso has put up another great season even though Baltimore has struggled tremendously, and not one of the players called upon to be Alonso’s replacement panned out particularly well for the Orange and Blue.

To make matters worse, the New York Yankees received a good World Series omen thanks to NFL teams New York Giants and New York Jets, adding insult to injury at this point for the club in Queens.

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Mets fans make a statement

Watching Alonso return to the place he called home for seven years to start his MLB career was just too much for the fans to take. They had enough and burst against the man they feel is responsible for Alonso making it to free agency in the first place. It will be a long offseason for the brass in Queens.