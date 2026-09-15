NY Mets suffer postseason elimination against Orioles: Pete Alonso reaffirms good terms with club

The New York Mets are officially shifting focus to next season after being eliminated from playoff contention by former Met Pete Alonso and the Baltimore Orioles, who reflected on the moment postgame.

It’s tough being a New York Mets fan right now. After carrying the highest payroll in Major League Baseball, the team failed to live up to lofty expectations, and their playoff hopes officially vanished at the hands of the Baltimore Orioles, led by former franchise cornerstone Pete Alonso.

Following the victory over his former club, Alonso addressed the media and insisted he harbors no hard feelings toward the Mets for not offering him an extension prior to free agency. “When you have a really good opportunity and you have great dialogue, you don’t necessarily want to ruin that,” Alonso said.

Alonso added that his decision to sign with Baltimore came down to how aggressive the front office was from the start. “When Baltimore came in, they obviously expressed serious interest. For me, if they’re expressing themselves seriously, then I’m going to listen seriously,“ he explained.

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While Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor reflected on the elimination and wondered how different the season might have been with Alonso still in the middle of the order, New York must now face reality as they prepare to watch October baseball from home.

First baseman Pete Alonso #25 of the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field.

Alonso reflects on his time in New York

Beyond harboring no ill will toward the front office, Alonso grew emotional when discussing his connection to New York, emphasizing how comfortable he and his family felt during his tenure in the city.

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“New York is always going to feel like a homecoming. The city is really special,” Alonso told reporters. His comments come amid massive roster uncertainty for the Mets, who face immense pressure to bounce back after missing the postseason.

With October out of reach, the Mets will aim to finish the regular season on a high note before diving into a crucial offseason where they must re-evaluate their roster and rethink their long-term vision.