Francisco Lindor reflects on Pete Alonso’s absence after NY Mets’ season ends in playoff elimination

With the New York Mets eliminated from playoff contention, Francisco Lindor addressed former teammate Pete Alonso's offseason departure to the Baltimore Orioles.

For the New York Mets, the season came to an early end following a loss to the Baltimore Orioles, the very team that signed long-time slugger Pete Alonso in free agency. After the game, Francisco Lindor reflected on his former teammate’s production and how his presence might have bolstered New York’s postseason push.

“It’s one of those things where you see him on the other side like, ‘Wow, those are great numbers. That’s Pete Alonso,'” Lindor told reporters. “But at the same time, you look in our clubhouse and you say the guys that we have are capable of helping us win ballgames.”

While the Mets maintained confidence in their current roster, Lindor acknowledged Alonso’s impressive stats. Still, the shortstop refused to dwell on “what ifs,” admitting that on a personal level, he simply misses his former teammate on a daily basis.

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As the Mets digest their playoff elimination, fanbase frustration has centered squarely on president of baseball operations David Stearns. Supporters have voiced deep displeasure over the collapse, particularly given that New York fielded MLB’s highest payroll this season.

A standing ovation for Pete Alonso as he comes to the plate



The Citi Field PA played “Layla,” his walk-up song last season pic.twitter.com/zH9nKLkI8u — SNY (@SNYtv) September 14, 2026

Lindor’s self-criticism after playoff elimination

Refusing to hide after being eliminated from contention, Lindor took accountability, noting that the team’s downfall went far beyond missing a bat like Alonso’s in the middle of the order.

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“We just haven’t played, we haven’t performed to our best,” Lindor admitted regarding the team’s struggles. “We haven’t stayed healthy, and we haven’t put the season together.”

Alonso’s numbers this season

To gauge the impact Alonso could have had on the Mets’ lineup, his numbers with Baltimore provide a clear picture of what New York lost when they let the first baseman walk in free agency.

Here is a look at his 2026 stats:

Games Played (G): 150

Plate Appearances (PA): 652

Batting Average (AVG): .268

On-Base Percentage (OBP): .363

Slugging Percentage (SLG): .499

OPS: .859

Home Runs (HR): 35

Runs Batted In (RBI): 100 (American League Leader)

Runs Scored (R): 89

Hits (H): 148

Doubles (2B): 24

Walks (BB): 76

WAR: 4.1

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