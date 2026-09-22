Alex Bregman avoids surgery after facial fractures, eyes potential postseason return with Cubs

As the Chicago Cubs fight to secure a wild-card spot, star third baseman Alex Bregman is eyeing a postseason return despite suffering facial fractures, according to reports.

Third baseman Alex Bregman has been a primary catalyst in keeping the Chicago Cubs within reach of an NL Wild Card spot during a standout 2026 campaign. However, as the postseason draws near, Chicago faced a major scare when the veteran slugger suffered facial fractures after being struck by a foul ball.

According to ESPN‘s Jeff Passan, Bregman avoided surgery following the injury, offering hope that he could return in time for the Wild Card round, a crucial development as the Milwaukee Brewers have already clinched the NL Central title.

The freak accident occurred in the fourth inning of the Cubs‘ matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Teammate Michael Busch checked his swing on a pitch, causing the ball to foul off the dirt and strike Bregman directly on the left cheekbone while he was standing in the on-deck circle.

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Chicago is not the only contender navigating key injuries ahead of the playoffs; the New York Yankees are also dealing with uncertainty after placing team captain Aaron Judge on the 10-day injured list with limited details provided on his status.

Alex Bregman was hit directly in the face with a foul ball while waiting on deck



He started bleeding and was removed from the game pic.twitter.com/zi9R1llGvP — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 20, 2026

Bregman’s impact on the roster this season

In the first year of a five-year contract, Bregman has provided the Cubs with essential elite production on both sides of the diamond, solidifying his role as a middle-of-the-order cornerstone capable of powering a deep postseason run.

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Through 153 games, Bregman delivered steady, high-leverage production, batting .262 with 26 home runs and 89 RBIs. His elite plate discipline and run-producing ability gave Chicago a reliable power threat and an on-base anchor in crucial moments throughout the year.

Defensively, Bregman brought immediate stability to third base. His presence allowed promising infielder Matt Shaw to transition into a high-value utility role, significantly strengthening Chicago’s bench depth while giving the clubhouse a proven veteran leader down the stretch.

Which games will Bregman miss?

While the injury rules Bregman out for the remainder of the regular season, he will miss Chicago’s final two series against the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox, a crucial stretch where the Cubs aim to lock up their Wild Card berth before his potential playoff return.

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