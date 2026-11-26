As Simon Edvinsson trade buzz builds, the Red Wings are reportedly asking the San Jose Sharks to include Michael Misa.

The San Jose Sharks are among the teams reportedly in the mix for Simon Edvinsson. San Jose wants to add Edvinsson for the remainder of the season, though the Detroit Red Wings aren’t making things easy, and top prospect Michael Misa has emerged at the center of trade talks.

“Depending on who you talk to, one side asked for Michael Misa, one side offered up Misa; it seems like it’s Detroit looking at Misa plus,” David Pagnotta revealed on DFO Insider, casting uncertainty over how far the Sharks are willing to go.

With the Nashville Predators also reportedly pushing for Edvinsson, the Sharks must decide whether they are willing to part with Misa to land the blue-liner or pass on the deal to keep their young forward.

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These rumors stem from reports that Detroit has asked Edvinsson’s suitors for young centers in return. While Misa’s name puts San Jose firmly in the conversation, parting with the youngster midseason would be a tough pill to swallow for the franchise.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

Is a Misa-for-Edvinsson trade actually possible?

A trade sending 19-year-old center to Detroit for restricted free agent defenseman is possible, though major hurdles remain. With the December 1 signing deadline approaching, Detroit interim GM Shawn Horcoff has pitched offers centered on the 2025 second-overall pick, hoping San Jose eventually folds just as Montreal did in the Dylan Larkin deal.

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However, Sharks GM Mike Grier has reportedly refused to put Misa—who already has 15 points in 27 games alongside Macklin Celebrini—in play. Detroit’s reported demand for a massive four-piece return further complicates talks, especially since San Jose knows the Red Wings’ leverage shrinks daily.

Ultimately, the clock and Edvinsson’s demands dictate the outcome. Unsigned in Sweden, Edvinsson must ink a deal by 5 p.m. ET on December 1 or sit out the 2026–27 season, and any acquiring team must meet his reported $10 million to $11 million annual asking price. Unless Grier unexpectedly caves or Horcoff lowers his price, a trade remains a long shot.

Key takeaways

The San Jose Sharks are reportedly pursuing Simon Edvinsson , with Michael Misa central to talks.

, with Michael Misa central to talks. Sharks GM Mike Grier refused to trade Michael Misa, who has 15 points.

to trade Michael Misa, who has 15 points. Simon Edvinsson faces a December 1 deadline and seeks $10 million to $11 million.

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