Amid the MLB lockout the Texas Rangers are reported to be interested in Hiroshima Carp outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

The MLB lockout has put a lot of things on hold and while the MLB and the MLBPU continue to work out the red tape of the lockout clubs are trying to do what business they can. In the case of the Texas Rangers, they have set their sights on 27-year-old Japanese outfielder Seiya Suzuki.

According to Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, Seiya Suzuki is on the team’s shortlist of possible signings. It is also reported that as many as eight MLB teams may want Suzuki’s signature with some virtual meetings having taken place and in-person meetings set for post-lockout.

For the Rangers, Suzuki would be an interesting signing given his offensive firepower and excellent defensive play. Here are some stats for the Texas Rangers target Seiya Suzuki.

Seiya Suzuki Stats

Seiya Suzuki is one of Japan’s best hitters and is considered one of the best players in the country. This season alone Suzuki hit 38 home runs, 26 doubles, and nine steals. Since 2018, Suzuki has hit 121 home runs, 115 doubles, and four triples.

Suzuki has also won an Olympic gold medal for Japan in 2020 and a gold medal in the WBSC Premier12 in 2019. He is also a three-time Central League Golden Glove Award winner (2016, 2017, 2019).

