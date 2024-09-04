Shohei Ohtani makes something clear about return to Angels' stadium after Dodgers' record-breaking contract

The Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani played Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, but this time as a visitor. There has been speculation about whether the Los Angeles Angels will pay tribute to him for his time with the team.

Ohtani left the Angels in free agency following the 2023 season. He signed a mammoth 10-year, $700 million contract with their city rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While he was unable to play in any playoff games with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani established himself as a star both on the mound and at the plate. He ranks eighth on the organization’s all-time home run list and 19th on the strikeout list. When asked about his return to his former team’s stadium, Ohtani was clear about his feelings toward the Angels.

“The most important thing is that it’s about winning the game, and I’m glad we won,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Will Ireton. “The biggest part of all of this is being able to play in this stadium and in front of these fans. That’s what was special to me.”

Ohtani left the Angels after signing a record-breaking contract

It seems the Angels were never serious contenders to retain the superstar. According to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, team owner Arte Moreno told Ohtani’s representatives early in free agency that the team was out of the bidding, assuming the contract would “start” at around $400 million.

Ohtani remains a dominant force

In 2024, Ohtani has focused solely on hitting due to injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from having another historic season. He is hitting .292 with 44 home runs and 98 RBIs, while leading the National League with a .993 OPS. He also has 46 stolen bases and could become the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season.