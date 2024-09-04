Trending topics:
Shohei Ohtani makes something clear about return to Angels' stadium after Dodgers' record-breaking contract

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani remains unstoppable; the Japanese player continues to be a dominant force in MLB.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers stands on the dugout stairs before the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.
By Alexander Rosquez

The Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani played Tuesday night at Angel Stadium, but this time as a visitor. There has been speculation about whether the Los Angeles Angels will pay tribute to him for his time with the team.

Ohtani left the Angels in free agency following the 2023 season. He signed a mammoth 10-year, $700 million contract with their city rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While he was unable to play in any playoff games with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani established himself as a star both on the mound and at the plate. He ranks eighth on the organization’s all-time home run list and 19th on the strikeout list. When asked about his return to his former team’s stadium, Ohtani was clear about his feelings toward the Angels.

“The most important thing is that it’s about winning the game, and I’m glad we won,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Will Ireton. “The biggest part of all of this is being able to play in this stadium and in front of these fans. That’s what was special to me.”

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after being hit by the ball while at bat in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Ohtani left the Angels after signing a record-breaking contract

It seems the Angels were never serious contenders to retain the superstar. According to Sports Illustrated’s Tom Verducci, team owner Arte Moreno told Ohtani’s representatives early in free agency that the team was out of the bidding, assuming the contract would “start” at around $400 million.

Ohtani remains a dominant force

In 2024, Ohtani has focused solely on hitting due to injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from having another historic season. He is hitting .292 with 44 home runs and 98 RBIs, while leading the National League with a .993 OPS. He also has 46 stolen bases and could become the first player in MLB history to reach 50 home runs and 50 steals in a single season.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

