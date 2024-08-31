Dodgers' Mookie Betts makes an unexpected promise to Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on a mission to win the World Series, led by Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the most stellar lineups in MLB, led by their star, Shohei Ohtani. Mookie Betts, on this path, is also considered a key player to reach a deep postseason.

Betts, after missing 45 games with a broken left hand, returned to action on Aug. 12 and has been performing solidly since then, helping the Dodgers secure the necessary wins.

Betts returned to his usual right-field position, batting behind Ohtani, the new leader of the Dodgers’ lineup. Despite acknowledging some inconsistency in his play since his return, Betts has made an unexpected promise to Shohei Ohtani.

“I don’t know. I feel like I’ve been very inconsistent. I don’t know. I’m just here to win, here to do what I can to help Shohei carry us to the finish line,” Betts told SportsNet LA.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after a two-run double against the Seattle Mariners in the third inning at Dodger Stadium. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The impact of Betts and Ohtani

Since Betts’ return, the Dodgers have gone 11-5, thanks also to the addition of Max Muncy and Tommy Edman. These reinforcements have compensated for Freddie Freeman‘s recent struggles.

Ohtani’s impact on the game is undeniable. His ability to change a game with a single swing, his influence over pitchers, and his speed on the bases mean that the Dodgers must make the most of his talent.

Betts has expressed his willingness to rise to the challenge of helping Ohtani and the Dodgers reach their goals. With Betts back in right field, the Dodgers have a more well-rounded offense and can put more pressure on opposing pitchers.

The Dodgers’ goal

The Dodgers are aiming to win the World Series and have the necessary pieces to do so. The combination of Betts and Ohtani, along with the rest of the lineup, makes them a formidable team. With Betts committed to helping Ohtani and the team, the Dodgers have a great chance to reach their goals and become MLB champions.