The San Francisco Giants could see Logan Webb move to a new team during this MLB offseason, with New York Yankees and New York Mets as potential suitors.

The MLB offseason continues to generate plenty of movement, and this time the San Francisco Giants are at the center of attention. Although the team initially appeared reluctant to part ways with Logan Webb, a recent report from The Athletic‘s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon suggests that they could be willing to move him for the right price, especially at a time when the New York Yankees and New York Mets are both pursuing an elite pitcher.

“San Francisco would want a ‘very strong return’ for Webb, according to a person briefed on the team’s plans who was not authorized to discuss trade conversations publicly. And while a number of clubs are desperate to add starting pitching, some rival executives are skeptical the Giants will get their price,” the report said.

As several teams begin putting together their rosters ahead of the new season, many are looking to add an elite star to their rotation. Webb is one of those highly coveted arms, and for the right price, he could find himself wearing a different uniform rather than the Giants‘ colors.

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The numbers behind the Giants’ asking price

Even though Logan Webb had a bit of a down, injury-shortened 2026 campaign—finishing 8-9 with a 4.31 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 134 strikeouts across 160.2 innings—it’s easy to see why the Giants are demanding a massive haul for him.

Logan Webb #62 of the San Francisco Giants pitches in the top.

Before dealing with knee bursitis and a finger blister this past season, the 30-year-old three-time All-Star led the National League in innings pitched for three straight years (2023–2025), piling up over 200 frames each season while sporting a career 3.50 ERA and 1,128 strikeouts.

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Throw in the fact that he’s locked into a super team-friendly deal with just two years and $47 million remaining through 2028, and San Francisco has every reason to hold out for a king’s ransom.

Potential suitors for Webb

With his elite durability and team-friendly contract, Logan Webb would be an immediate front-of-the-rotation upgrade for a handful of win-now contenders—most notably the New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets.

Both the Yankees and Orioles desperately need a reliable, ground-ball-inducing workhorse to anchor their American League East rotations behind their top arms, while the Mets have both the deep farm system to meet San Francisco’s steep asking price and a glaring need for a steady veteran ace to lead their staff into 2027.

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Key takeaways