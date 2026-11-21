As rumors swirl around Tarik Skubal's MLB future, excitement among New York Mets fans is surging over a massive reported offer.

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the most aggressive suitors for free-agent ace Tarik Skubal this offseason. Now, New York has reportedly made a massive opening push to land him, tabling an offer that would set a new record for a free-agent pitcher.

According to MLB Network Radio’s Jim Duquette, the Mets’ initial offer to Skubal is a nine-year deal worth nearly $400 million, which would easily stand as the largest contract ever given to a free-agent pitcher in MLB history.

While rumors continue to swirl around Skubal’s decision timeline, anticipation is building across the league as the Mets look to bounce back in 2027 following a disappointing finish to their 2026 campaign.

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Alongside their pursuit of Skubal, the Mets had also been linked to catcher Ryan Jeffers in a potential cross-town bidding battle with the New York Yankees before Jeffers opted to accept his qualifying offer from the Minnesota Twins.

Tarik Skubal #29 while playing for the Detroit Tigers.

Highest contract offered to a free-agent pitcher in MLB history

While Skubal’s reported offer is already the richest ever extended to a free-agent arm, the bid from Mets owner Steve Cohen would shatter all-time pitching records for both total value and average annual value (AAV) if signed.

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Skubal earned that unprecedented price tag after winning back-to-back AL Cy Young Awards with Detroit (2024–25) and posting a 2.72 ERA across 26 starts in a 2026 campaign split between the Tigers and Dodgers. With Los Angeles, San Diego, and Toronto also in the mix ahead of the scheduled December 1 lockout, the 30-year-old left-hander is positioned to completely reset the pitching market.

For comparison, the largest contract ever officially signed by a pure pitcher remains Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s 12-year, $325 million deal with the Dodgers (excluding two-way star Shohei Ohtani’s $700 million pact), while Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander still share the signed AAV record at $43.33 million per year. Skubal’s offer clears every single one of those benchmarks at once.

Key takeaways

The Mets’ initial offer to Skubal is a nine-year deal worth nearly $400 million , according to Jim Duquette.

, according to Jim Duquette. Skubal’s reported offer is already the richest ever extended to a free-agent arm.

to a free-agent arm. Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander still share the signed AAV record at $43.33 million per year.

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