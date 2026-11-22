The New York Giants are facing a major challenge after losing Jaxson Dart to a knee injury during the 2026 NFL season. The quarterback's absence raises questions about his recovery and what comes next.

Ten weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the New York Giants are still dealing with the absence of Jaxson Dart, whose promising start to the campaign was abruptly interrupted. He had given fans plenty of reasons for optimism, but his situation changed during a difficult road matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

His absence has forced New York to adjust its plans at quarterback while navigating a competitive NFC East race. With the coaching staff having to find solutions without its original starter, the circumstances surrounding the injury have become an important part.

Now, attention is turning toward the quarterback’s rehabilitation and the possibility of seeing him back on the field before the 2026 season comes to an end. However, there are several factors to consider when evaluating his recovery, including the severity of the damage.

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What injury did Jaxson Dart suffer?

Jaxson Dart suffered a significant left knee injury involving damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus, although his ACL remained intact. The NY Giants quarterback required season-ending surgery after further medical evaluations.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the meniscus was the primary concern. The injury also affected the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and posterior cruciate ligament (PCL).

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Initially, there was some optimism because his X-rays came back negative and the early diagnosis pointed toward an MCL sprain. However, additional imaging changed the outlook, and head coach John Harbaugh confirmed that he would undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the regular season.

The QB underwent surgery on September 25 to repair the damage to his knee. Although the intact ACL was encouraging news, the combination of injuries required an extensive rehabilitation process.

How did Jaxson Dart get injured against the Rams?

Jaxson Dart injured his left knee after being hit by two Los Angeles Rams defenders during the opening drive of the Week 2 matchup on September 21. The play occurred on third-and-8, when he dropped back to attempt a deep pass under pressure.

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Jaxson Dart #6 lays on the ground after being tackled by Byron Young #0 of the Rams (Source: Harry How/Getty Images)

As he released the football, defensive players Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart converged on him. Stewart’s body forced his left knee inward during the collision, leaving the quarterback on the field holding his knee.

The Giants’ medical staff attended to him before he walked to the sideline under his own power and entered the blue medical tent. He was initially listed as questionable to return before being ruled out at halftime.

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At the time of his departure, he had completed three of five passes for 20 yards. Jameis Winston took over under center for the remainder of the game, which New York eventually lost 28-6 at SoFi Stadium.

When will Jaxson Dart return to play for the Giants?

Jaxson Dart is expected to miss the entire 2026 regular season, with a potential return during the 2026 NFL playoffs depending on his recovery. The estimated recovery period following his meniscus repair is four to six months.

Since he underwent surgery on September 25, that recovery window would put his potential return between late January and late March 2027. However, this is an estimated medical timeline, not a confirmed return date.

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Who is replacing Jaxson Dart at quarterback for the Giants?

J.J. McCarthy is replacing Jaxson Dart as the New York Giants’ starting quarterback, while Jameis Winston serves as his backup. They initially turned to Winston following Dart’s injury, but the team eventually changed direction.

Winston took over immediately after Dart exited against the Rams and was named the starter for the following games. He went 2-1-1 across four starts, including a strong performance against Washington in Week 5, when he became the first Giants player since 1950 to record at least 300 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and 25 rushing yards in the same game.

However, after Winston struggled against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6, head coach John Harbaugh announced that McCarthy would take over as the starter beginning with the Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans.

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New York acquired McCarthy in a trade with Minnesota in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft pick. The quarterback was originally selected 10th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and had previously started games for the Vikings.

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