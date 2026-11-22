Nikita Kucherov could be heading for a future away from the Tampa Bay Lightning, with the Montreal Canadiens emerging as one potential destination.

Although the Tampa Bay Lightning remain reluctant to trade Nikita Kucherov, the player appears to have made up his mind about seeking a fresh start elsewhere. A recent report from David Pagnotta revealed that the Montreal Canadiens could be one of his potential destinations in the near future.

“If the Canadiens are gonna be one of teams that are gonna present him with a competitive offer, I think Montreal is one of the premier destinations that he would absolutely consider,” the insider revealed per Habs Magazine.

Although nothing concrete has emerged regarding Kucherov’s future, the Canadiens could potentially become one of his destinations. Will Montreal make the right offer to acquire his services?

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What is Kucherov’s current situation in Tampa Bay?

Things have gotten pretty dramatic in Tampa Bay lately, as Nikita Kucherov—who is playing out the final year of his contract—shocked the hockey world at the end of October by informing the Lightning he won’t re-sign and officially requesting a trade. The standoff boils down to money: the reigning Hart Trophy winner reportedly feels undervalued by Tampa’s extension offers (which topped out around $15 million a year) and is looking for a massive payday north of $17 million annually.

Nikita Kucherov #86 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates.

Still, unlike a typical messy holdout, Kucherov has made it clear he has zero intention of sitting at home—he remains fully committed on the ice, recently passed Steven Stamkos as the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, and continues to tear it up for the Atlantic Division-leading Bolts while general manager Julien BriseBois figures out his next move.

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Kucherov continues to make headlines this season

Despite all the off-ice trade drama, Nikita Kucherov hasn’t missed a beat on the ice this season, racking up 31 points (9 goals and 22 assists) with a +14 rating through his first 22 games. Averaging just over 21 minutes of ice time per night, he’s pacing the Lightning’s offense and sitting right near the top of the NHL leaderboard in both assists and total points—showing once again why he remains one of the league’s most lethal playmakers.

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