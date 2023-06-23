Watch Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for London Series

Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals meet in the 2023 MLB regular season. This game will take place at London Stadium in England. This international game is trying to catch more fans in Europe. Here is all the detailed information about this MLB game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals online free in the US on Fubo]

The Cubs are trying to hold their ground within the NL Central Division, they have a record of 36-38 overall in the third spot within the division standings.

The Cardinals had good results during a recent on the road tour where they won four of six games, two series wins against the New York Mets and the Nationals.

When will Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals be played?

Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals play for the 2023 MLB regular season on Saturday, June 24 at London Stadium in England. The home team prepares to receive three different teams at home.

Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:10 PM

CT: 12:10 PM

MT: 11:10 AM

PT: 10:10 AM

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs St. Louis Cardinals in the US

This game for the 2023 MLB regular season, Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at the London Stadium in England on Saturday, June 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are MLB.TV